It has been a long time coming, but Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy is only two weeks away from finally making its theatrical debut - and that is a theatrical only debut, with no simultaneous streaming options available just yet. With that in mind, it is only right the movie, which already seems to be a blast, is being promoted further with the release of the now compulsory character posters of the main players in the film, led by Reynolds himself in the title role of Guy, and they certainly help to enhance the sense of fun that the movie has about it.

Ryan Reynolds is Guy. 👕



See #FreeGuy only in theaters August 13. pic.twitter.com/FaiJdbemGP — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) July 26, 2021

Utkarsh Ambudkar is Mouser.🐰



See #FreeGuy only in theaters August 13. pic.twitter.com/7kL6d2Gx9z — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) July 26, 2021

As well as a the great big grinning chops of Guy, the other posters give individual, action packed shots of Millie (Jodie Comer), Buddy (Lil Rel Howery), Mouser (Utkarsh Ambudkar), Keys (Joe Keery), and Antwan (Taika Waititi). While the characters themselves are dominant in the posters, each one has so much going on in the background it is like looking at the scenes of a blockbuster action movie, which in part is what the movie is. There are explosions, jetpacks, helicopters, blimps, burning tankers and so much more it is easy to be exhilarated just looking at them. And then there is the sight of Utkarsh Ambudkar's Mouser dressed as a giant pink rabbit in the middle of it all. Bonkers.

Jodie Comer is Millie (aka MolotovGirl). 🏍



See #FreeGuy only in theaters August 13. pic.twitter.com/73uyrDxFr6 — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) July 26, 2021

Joe Keery is Keys.👨🏻‍💻



See #FreeGuy only in theaters August 13. pic.twitter.com/qq7xsAIML7 — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) July 26, 2021

In the movie, Ryan Reynolds stars as Guy, a man who believes that he knows the world around him and is quite happy in his routine daily job. However, what he doesn't realize is that he is actually a background character in a video game. When he is made self-aware by a new piece of coding, Guy decides that he needs to write his own story and become the hero of his world before the developers behind it pull the plug on everything he believed in. The premise is fun, and the message of "be who you want to be" comes through loud and clear without being done in a preachy way. While promoting the movie, Reynolds was asked if he felt that people in the real world could follow the advice in the same way and always write their own story.

Lil Rel Howery is Buddy. 😀🍻



See #FreeGuy only in theaters August 13. pic.twitter.com/sE1XUDo94n — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) July 26, 2021

Taika Waititi is Antwan. 😈💯



See #FreeGuy only in theaters August 13. pic.twitter.com/RRM8OsMoKw — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) July 26, 2021

"Well, I mean, I do think that people can become whatever they want within realism. I will never be a gold medal downhill slalom skier. I know that now," Reynolds said. "But I can learn to ski. I think that if we really spend a little bit of time focused on ourselves and understanding how important connectivity is. And I think the sky's the limit. I think that there's all sorts of... I mean, if the last year taught us anything it's that we can spend a little time on ourselves too. It's not the worst thing in the world to spend a little time looking inward and thinking, 'How can I make this vessel that houses all these neuroses and weird ideas about itself feel a little bit better?' And I think that's been one of the few gifts of a really difficult time recently. So yeah." Free Guy arrives exclusively in theaters on August 13.