We all better get used to seeing Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds. The actor has several major roles lined up for the big screen, including a return as Deadpool in the Marvel film X-Force. Reynolds can also be seen in the upcoming sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and will even be lending his voice to Pikachu himself in the Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu. Needless to say, it's a diverse set of roles, but the actor is keeping busy by adding yet another intriguing film to his schedule.

20th Century Fox has signed on Reynolds to start as the lead character in their upcoming film Free Guy. The movie will be helmed by Stranger Things director and executive producer, Shawn Levy. Adam Kolbrenner is producing, along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, Reynolds' Maximum Effort, and Levy's 21 Laps. Free Guy will be one of many many movies to be released as part of a multi-year film deal between Berlanti Productions and Fox.

The film itself is being referred to as very reminiscent to the Jim Carrey comedy film The Truman Show. In that 1998 film from director Peter Weir, Carry's character comes to realize he's been the star of his own reality TV series his entire life, with every step of his day meticulously planned by a higher power. Every step he's ever taken has been broadcast live to a national television audience, and every relationship in his life is a complete fabrication. It's a polarizing film that's still often talked about to this day.

In Free Guy, Reynolds will similarly play the role of an everyman bankteller stuck in a boring daily routine, only to discover he's nothing more than a background character in a video game. Described as a "rather brutal open world, action-adventure video game," we're picturing this being something along the lines of Grand Theft Auto. However, it comes down to Reynolds' character to save his world when its existence is threatened, and the video game character must step out of the background into the role of the hero.

The big screen isn't the only place we'll soon be seeing Reynolds in more leading roles. The Michael Bay-produced action film for Netflix, 6 Underground, stars Reynolds and is due to arrive on the service sometime in 2019. Written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the film co-stars Melanie Laurent, Dave Franco, Manual Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, and Ben Hardy. Full details on the plot have not yet been revealed.

We can't help but wonder how exactly the story of a video game character will be brought to the screen. Will it be a mixture between CGI animation and live action footage, like Detective Pikachu? That's not clear yet, but creatively, there will be plenty of ways to handle such an intriguing concept. Perhaps Reynolds' character will be brutally killed each day as just a regular part of his life, akin to the hosts on Westworld, only to somehow become self-aware of what he is. In any case, we'll have to wait and see. This information comes to use from Deadline.