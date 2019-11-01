The first image from Free Guy has been unveiled. Ryan Reynolds stars in the highly anticipated comedy and the image features the actor sporting a Clark Kent look. The action-comedy comes to us from Night At The Museum director and Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and it focuses on Reynolds' titular Guy. Guy is actually a nonplayable character in a fictional video game called Free City. The game later finds itself in the hands of "evil developers" and it's up to Guy to step up and save the day.

The image doesn't really give anything away about the movie. It's pretty much just Ryan Reynolds wearing glasses. Video game movies aren't always the easiest thing to pull off on the big screen and Shawn Levy is well aware of this fact. There have been a few that have been able to make it through, but overall, it's a hard genre to tackle. With that being said, Levy and crew are going for a different approach with Free Guy. He had this to say about video game movies.

"They have proven near-impossible to get right. I myself spent two years working on Uncharted. There's something very scary about trying to do a literal transposing of an experience that audiences can already get in the game."

Free Guy is not an existing video game, so the rules are there for Shawn Levy to break as he sees fit. There's no preconceived experience since the game is completely fictional. There will be elements of other famous game franchises though. Levy says, "It's a comedy, but we will never leave the emotionality of this movie. It's big-hearted and poignant, which is equally as important to Ryan and I as the spectacle and the action." Whatever the case may be, there are a lot of people looking forward to checking the movie out.

Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds and Free Guy co-stars Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, and Jodie Comer appeared at New York Comic-Con at the beginning of October and shared the first footage with an enthusiastic crowd. The footage has yet to make its way online, but since we're seeing first images from Free Guy, it's really only a matter of time before the official trailer drops for everybody to see.

The Free Guy footage shown at New York Comic-Con was not a trailer and was unfinished, warned Shawn Levy. Regardless, the buzz on the movie has been even higher since the footage debuted and provided free word-of-mouth advertising. Taika Waititi also stars in the highly anticipated movie, which many are calling the first time that he and Ryan Reynolds have ever worked together, including themselves. However, everybody knows that they worked together on Green Lantern, a movie that many wish would finally just go away. You can check out the first image of Reynolds from Free Guy below, thanks to the Empire Magazine Twitter account.

