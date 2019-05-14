Detective Pikachu is being hailed as one of the few good video game movies, and it nearly beat Avengers: Endgame this past weekend at the box office. Today, Ryan Reynolds continues his love for video game based cinema with a first look at Free Guy. Only, this isn't based on any particular video game, and it will be a very different kind of movie from Detective Pikachu.

Production has commenced on Free Guy, an adventure-comedy from 20th Century Fox starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Detective Pokemon) and directed by Shawn Levy (the Night at the Museum trilogy, Stranger Things). Shooting in Boston, the film co-stars Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Taika Waititi (Avengers: Endgame, What We Do in the Shadows), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan).

Free Guy tells the story of a lonely bank teller who discovers he is actually a background character in the open-world video game Free City.

Free Guy is produced by Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Greg Berlanti (Love, Simon, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Riverdale, Doom Patrol), and Adam Kolbrenner (Prisoners). Dan Levine (Arrival), Mary McLaglen (Red Sparrow), Josh McLaglen (Logan), George Dewey and Mike McGrath are executive producers.

Levy's creative team includes director of photography George Richmond (Rocketman, Kingsman: The Secret Service), Emmy Award winning editor Dean Zimmerman (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum franchise), production designer Ethan Tobman (Room, Beautiful Boy, Beyonce: Lemonade) and costume designer Marlene Stewart (Night at the Museum trilogy).

Free Guy will be released by The Walt Disney Studios on July 3, 2020. The movie was first announced in September of last year, originally set to move forward at 20th Century Fox. It is one of the few movies Disney didn't cancel when they took over control of Fox, and it will be Ryan Reynold's first movie moving forward under the new deal. Disney has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds will continue his Deadpool franchise under their rule. The actor just got off the set of The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. It isn't known when Deadpool 3 will actually move forward, or how it will incorporated into Marvel's MCU lineup.

Free Guy is described as The Truman Show for a different audience who grew up playing video games and engrossed in social media. The video game Ryan Reynolds is trapped in has been described as a "rather brutal open world, action-adventure video game," perhaps not unlike Grand Theft Auto. The image released by Disney features the cast, but not much else about the actual video game or what other characters we'll be meeting on this journey. You can check it out as production gets underway this week, news directly sent over from Walt Disney Pictures and 20th Century Fox.