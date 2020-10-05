It has now been ten months since we were given our first look at the upcoming video game-inspired action-comedy, Free Guy, starring Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Now, we finally have our second look, with 20th Century Studios having unleashed a second trailer, giving us a further glimpse at the chaos that is soon to befall Reynolds' unassuming non-player character, Guy. The trailer also finally reveals the release date for the movie, December 11, 2020.

Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story-one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.

Also starring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

The trailer once again introduces us to Ryan Reynolds as Guy, one of the many happy-go-lucky characters that inhabit Free City. Looking like something akin to a live-action version of The Lego Movie's protagonist, Emmet, Guy slowly begins to descend into an existential crisis, questioning the world around him thanks to the arrival of a new character. Guy is quickly drawn into the action-packed world that lies far beyond his job as a bank teller, and soon enough he is replacing friendly smiles with customers with smiling his way through shoot-outs and car chases. The movie looks to contain a lot of the self-aware humor that the quick-witted Ryan Reynolds has become renowned for, as well as the kind of high-octane action that a movie like Free Guy thrives on.

Joe Keery recently discussed the movie, making some very favorable comparisons. "That was one of the things that when friends would ask me what the movie was about, I would say, "Yeah, it's Truman Show meets maybe a little Back to The Future in there, maybe a little Ready Player One in there," Keery said of the movie. "Yeah, it was a real blessing working with Ryan, though. He's, like, the nicest dude I've ever met in my entire life."

Reynolds himself has also made the Back to the Future comparison at last year's CCXP, saying that the aim was to bring "to the world a modern day Back to the Future for modern generations." At the same time, he hyped the movie up even further saying, "Free Guy is my favorite movie I've ever made, and that means a lot to me because I made Deadpool." So, Free Guy must be something very special indeed.

The original plan was for Free Guy to be released back in July, but due to the ongoing global situation, this sadly became unviable. Free Guy is now slated for release on December 11, 2020, though of course, under the current circumstances, that could all change. This comes to us from 20th Century Studios.