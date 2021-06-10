A new trailer and poster for Twentieth Century Studios' epic adventure-comedy, Free Guy, have now been released, teasing what's to come in director Shawn Levy's Ryan Reynolds-led video game outing. Theatrical releases are slowly making a comeback, meaning that the many, many movies that have suffered delays over the past year are now finally ready to hit screens, with Free Guy likely to provide a funny, action-packed escape for those who need it.

In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story...one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way...before it is too late. The footage (and no doubt the movie itself) relies heavily on the effortless charm and comic timing of its central stars, with Reynolds transformation from mild-mannered nobody to world-saving action hero sure to be a big hit with audiences this summer.

Starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy are the likes of Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi. Directed by Shawn Levy, Free Guy comes from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman. The film is produced by Ryan Reynolds, p.g.a., Shawn Levy, p.g.a., Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Free Guy will also feature some of the video gaming world's most influential figures, all of whom will drop in for cameos in during the video-game infused escapdes. Just some of these include Imane "Pokimane" Anys, Lannan "LazarBeam" Eacott, Seán William "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Daniel "DanTDM" Middleton.

Despite wearing its video game loving heart on its sleeve, Reynolds has assured wider audiences that movie is not just for video game fans, with the Deadpool star believing that the story speaks to a broader human experience that the majority will relate to. "I always look at it like, sports movies are good metaphors," Reynolds explained. "The greatest sports movies ever made are not actually about sports. Field of Dreams, I wouldn't characterize that as a baseball story. They used baseball as a vehicle to tell a really beautiful story about a son and a father trying to connect. I think that we're doing the same thing. We're using the video game world, the Free City world, and video game culture as a sort of vehicle to tell this really beautiful and powerful human story."

Not only that, but Reynolds also feels that Free Guy is the best project he has been a part of to date. Sorry, Deadpool. "I do think it's the best movie making experience that I've ever had, easily, but also the best movie I've ever done," the actor revealed. "It's the most pertinent to our times, in that sense. Where I feel Deadpool was a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really to me speaks in a broader spectrum of where we are in the world and how we are in the world."

Free Guy is scheduled to open in theaters nationwide on August 13, 2021 and will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical release.