The trailer for Free Guy stunned the New York Comic-Con audience today. Unfortunately, we won't be able to see the footage online just yet. In addition to the trailer reveal at the annual New York event, Ryan Reynolds released a cast video and the first poster for the highly anticipated movie. The premise for the movie is simple: "an NPC (nonplayable character) in a video game achieving sentience." In addition to Reynolds, the New York Comic-Con Free Guy panel included director Shawn Levy, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Jodie Comer, and a video message from Taika Waititi.

The New York Comic-Con audience was treated to the Free Guy trailer, along with some other footage, including the cast video, which Ryan Reynolds released online for those who were not able to attend the annual event. It's easy to see how excited Reynolds and director Shawn Levy are about the movie. Levy had this to say.

"On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who's a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day, and eventually he realizes that's weird and not normal. Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless."

Ryan Reynolds compared Free Guy to the 1979's Being There, which is one of his favorite movies. "I haven't been this fully immersed, engaged and pumped (about) something since Deadpool," Reynolds said. The actor continued by saying, "It spoke to the moment in some way," and then talked about how the movie works so well with our current events in the world, where it seems like everybody is a background character. Shawn Levy than said, "(it's) the journey of the innocent in a deeply cynical world."

The Free Guy footage that was shown at New York Comic-Con is still unfinished, Shawn Levy warned the enthusiastic crowd. With that being said, it will more than likely be a while before we end up seeing it pop up online, especially since the movie doesn't hit theaters until next summer. Levy promised the crowd that there will be some real video game cameos in the movie, which will not completely take place in the virtual world of video games.

As for the Free Guy cast video, it's basically the cast introducing themselves. However, nothing that Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi are going to do is going to be normal. The duo put their own unique comedic twist on the video and it's pretty funny as they claim to have never worked together before. The did work together in 2011's Green Lantern, which everybody seems to want to forget about.