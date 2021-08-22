Disney/20th Century Studios' Free Guy was able to stay on top at the box office for the second consecutive weekend. The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, fell 34% from last weekend, earning $18.7 million. Globally, Free Guy has earned $77.2 million in its ten days in theaters. The second win for the movie proves that many people are still willing to head back into movie theaters, though the numbers prove that the pandemic is still having a strong effect on the business.

As it stands, the box office is still far away from a traditional return to normalcy. In addition to the pandemic, the Northeast is taking a pounding from Hurricane Henri, which is keeping people from getting out of their homes. This weekend's top earning theaters across North America include Montreal, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Sacramento, Nashville, San Antonio, Toronto, New York, Cleveland, Harrisburg Pennsylvania, Odessa Texas, Quebec, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Edmonton.

Paw Patrol: The Movie debuted with a strong $13 million, but it was not able to take down Free Guy. The animated family movie took the second spot this weekend. The movie is also currently available to stream on Paramount+, which when paired with initial negative analyst predictions, makes for a solid showing across the 3,184 theaters across North America. Disney's Jungle Cruise remained at number three this weekend after earning $6.2 million. To date, the movie $164.7 million globally, thanks to the star power of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt. Both critics and viewers have given Jungle Cruise mixed reviews since it debuted in theaters four weeks ago.

Don't Breathe 2 came in at number four this weekend after bringing in $5 million. Rodo Sayagues' horror movie has earned $27.1 million globally since debuting in theaters two weeks ago. Respect fell from number four to number five this weekend with $3.8 million. The Aretha Franklin biopic has gained positive reviews from critics and viewers, with many praising Jennifer Hudson's take on the singing legend. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad fell from number five last weekend to number six this weekend after bringing in $3.4 million.

The Protégé debuted at number seven this weekend after earning $2.9 million. The thriller is directed by Martin Campbell from a script written by Richard Wenk. The Night House debuted at number eight with $2.8 million, while Reminiscence debuted at number nine after taking in $2 million. The latter, which is a neo-noir science fiction movie, stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, and Daniel Wu. Finally, Black Widow fell to number ten with $1.1 million. To date, the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned $369.8 million globally. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.