Free Guy won the weekend box office battle after bringing in $28.4 million. Disney and 20th Century Studio's latest offering defied initial box office analyst predictions to take the number one spot. Overseas, Free Guy earned $22.5 million for a global tally of $51 million. The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, is exclusively playing in theaters, skipping the simultaneous streaming route that Warner Bros. and Disney have been trying out over the past several months. Additionally, Free Guy is a box office rarity these days as it is based on an original concept and is not a part of a previous existing cinematic universe.

Free Guy has been gaining positive reviews from viewers and critics. The movie has an "A" grade from CinemaScore and unlike Warner Bros.' R-rated The Suicide Squad, it appeals to a wider audience, thanks to its PG-13 rating. However, the pandemic is still lingering, and in some areas, getting worse, which is leading to a sharp decline in movie ticket sales. As for what the box office future holds, that is unclear at the moment, but more and more people are rethinking visiting areas where large groups are congregating. Several concert tours were canceled this past week and more are expected.

Don't Breathe 2 was able to secure the second position this weekend after bringing in $10.6 million. The horror thriller is off to a good start, but its numbers are down when compared to the 2016 debut of Don't Breathe, which earned $26.4 million. Disney's Jungle Cruise came in at number three with $9 million. The family movie has brought in over $138.6 million globally since debuting in theaters, and on Disney+, three weeks ago. The movie has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics.

Respect debuted at number four this weekend after earning $8.8 million. The movie stars Jennifer Hudson as iconic soul singer Aretha Franklin. The movie, along with Hudson's performance has been praised by viewers and critics. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad fell to number four this weekend with $7.5 million. Globally, the movie has brought in $117.8 million and is currently available to stream on HBO Max. The comic book movie saw a rather steep 72% decline from last weekend's number one debut.

M. Night Shyamalan's Old took the sixth spot this week with $2.4 million, while Disney's Black Widow fell to number seven after bringing in $2 million. To date, the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned $354.6 million globally in its six weeks in theaters. Still Water took the eighth spot with $1.3 million. The Green Knight and Space Jam: A New Legacy came in at number nine and ten with $1.16 million and $1.11 million, respectively. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office data over at The Numbers.