Academy Award nominee (Best Picture Nominee for The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014) and visionary filmmaker Wes Anderson presents his 10th film, The French Dispatch. An homage to literary journalism, French culture and classic cinema the film is praised by critics and audiences alike for its exquisite visuals, captivating performances and unique artistry.

The official synopsis reads, "Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in the fictional 20th-century French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. With an all-star cast that includes Benicio Del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson, this vibrant film is a funny, moving celebration of journalism." Here's the trailer in case you missed it.

The eccentric ensemble will showcase Benicio Del Toro as Moses Rosenthaler, Adrien Brody as, Julian Cadazio, Tilda Swinton as J.K.L. Berensen, Léa Seydoux as Simone, Frances McDormand as Lucina Krementz, Timothée Chalamet as Zeffirelli, Lyna Khoudri as Juliette, Jeffrey Wright as Roebuck Wright, Mathieu Amalric as The Comissaire, Stephen Park as Nescaffier, Bill Murray as Arthur Howitzer, Jr., Owen Wilson as Herbsaint Sazerac, Christoph Waltz as Paul Duval, Edward Norton as The Chauffeur, Jason Schwartzman as Hermès Jones and Anjelica Huston as Narrator. Searchlight Pictures has created a featurette discussing the small village in France to this fictitious world of Ennui.

As with all Wes Anderson movies, the soundtrack is a character unto itself. Anderson has been known to make vignettes that accompany his feature films, and The French Dispatch has a whimsical music video for directed by Wes Anderson, illustrated by Javi Aznarez, written by Daniel Georges Jacq Bevilacqua, featuring Christophe's 'Aline' sung by Jarvis Cocker as Tip Top from The French Dispatch﻿which can be found on the original soundtrack.

Javi Aznarez describes the the video as such. "As the world waited for the release of The French Dispatch, Wes Anderson gathered a small team together to make his first-ever music video to celebrate the feature film's theme song, Aline. Here Liv Siddall speaks to the film's artist Javi Aznarez, Wes' co-producer Octavia Peissel and Aline singer Jarvis Cocker about the making of Aline, life on the set of The French Dispatch and the wild combination of people that make every Wes Anderson project magical to work on."

Add The French Dispatch to your collection on Digital December 14 and on Blu-ray and DVD December 28.