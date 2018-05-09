Friday Night Lights is coming back to the big screen and the new adaptation has found its director. David Gordon Green, known for his work on movies like Pineapple Express and the new Halloween movie, has been tapped by Universal to helm the reboot. A new report states that his deal isn't locked down yet, but he is in final negotiations with the studio to re-adapt Buzz Bissinger's book of the same name.

This new movie will not be a sequel to the 2004 movie, which starred Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role and was directed by Peter Berg. It also won't have anything to do with the Friday Night Lights TV series, which starred Kyle Chandler, who won an Emmy for his work, and ran for five seasons on NBC. Universal has considered other iterations of a new Friday Night Lights movie over the years, either as a sequel to Thornton's movie or focusing on Chandler's character from the series. Ultimately, neither of those are what David Gordon Green is going to be working on.

David Gordon Green's movie is being billed as a reimagining and will focus on an entirely new cast of characters in a new setting. However, it will still focus on a high school football team in Texas and the impact that has on the community. The Friday Night Lights book centers on the town of Odessa, Texas, which is socially and racially divided. Despite the differences and drama in the town, every Friday night from September to December, when the Permian High School Panthers play football, the West Texas town becomes a place where dreams can come true. Currently, there is no word on which town this story will focus on or what specifically will differentiate it from the other adaptations that have preceded it.

The script for this Friday Night Lights reboot was written by Robert Schenkkan, who penned the screenplay for Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge, as well as the Tony Award-winning play All The Way. David Gordon Green most recently directed the new Halloween, which is being produced by Blumhouse and will be distributed by Universal this October. Though he was previously associated with comedy, he had dipped his toes into more serious material with Jake Gyllenhaal's Stronger, which didn't do big business at the box office but was well received.

Peter Berg's Friday Night Lights was released in 2004 and made a relatively modest $61 million worldwide. The series, which was produced by Berg, debuted in 2006 and ran for a total of 76 episodes, concluding in 2011. However, in part thanks to the series, the movie has garnered attention in the years since and, thanks to the fans of the show, a reboot could potentially do quite well. As of right now, there is no word on a release date for the new Friday Night Lights, but we will be sure to keep you up to date as more details are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.