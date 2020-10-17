Scream Factory has announced their replacement disc program for their long-awaited Friday the 13th Blu-ray box set. Every single installment from the franchise is included in the set and horror fans have been clamoring for it ever since it was officially announced. However, when it arrived earlier this week, fans soon found out that there were some missing special features that were originally advertised. Scream Factory had this to say in a statement.

"Unfortunately, there were some unintended mistakes in our process due to human error, for which we accept responsibility, and we extend to you our genuine apologies. We plan to correct those errors by offering replacements for three discs: Friday the 13th Part 3, Jason Goes to Hell (Uncut version), and Jason X."

The specific mistakes include Friday the 13th Part 3 3-D: (When viewing in 3D), The first instance of 3D opening credits does not come out of the screen correctly. UP next is Jason Goes to Hell: (Unrated Cut), which is missing "snapped wrist" gore in an uncut scene. Finally, Jason X is missing audio during a scene in the film in which Jason kills camp counselors in a sleeping bag. Luckily, Scream Factory is making it very easy for customers to get their replacement discs and it shouldn't take very long.

The Friday the 13th Blu-ray replacement discs are being sent out for free and expected to be shipped out in November 2020. Customers just need to head over to a third party website, which is linked below to sign up. Corrected discs will be marked with "R1" on them. They will be shipped in a rigid cardboard mailer and each disc will be placed in individual sleeves to protect them further in transit. In addition, the replacement discs will be sent out globally to those wishing to redeem.

While it is easy to get the replacement discs for Scream Factory's Friday the 13th Blu-ray box set, there are some things that purchasers will have to take care of beforehand. When filling out your form, the site asks that you enter "Friday the 13th" in the "What Title Do You Need Replaced" section. When filling out your form, you will need to upload a copy of your proof of purchase (photo or scan of receipt or digital receipt from online retailer).

Scream Factory's Friday the 13th Blu-ray box set is absolutely massive, so one could understand how a few manufacturing errors could have occurred. The 4K restorations are a huge selling point for horror fans, while others are excited for all of the bonus content included, which includes commentaries and multiple featurettes. If you purchased Scream Factory's Friday the 13th Blu-ray sets and you need the replacements, you can head over to Discshipment.com to request your copies from Scream Factory. Just make sure you have your proof of purchase and registration all set to go.