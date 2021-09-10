Jason Voorhees is back in Jason Rising, a new Friday the 13th fan film. Directed by James Sweet, the hour-long movie is co-written by Sweet and Never Hike Alone writer-director Vincente DiSanti. The non-profit fan film, which is quickly approaching 300,000 views in less than a month's time, also features the return of original final girl Adrienne King reprising her role as Alice Hardy. The fan film is free to watch, and you can check it out below or on YouTube.

The synopsis reads: "A fan tribute to Friday the 13th, Jason Rising follows Wessex County Police Officer Pete Daltry (Kyle Vahan) and his Deputy Eve Glover (Anna Campbell), along with U.S. Marshals Jed (Jason Reynolds) and Bear (Jerry Bell Jr.), hot on the trail of three escapees (Lisa Sorenson, Jennie Vaughn, Elizabeth Garrett) from the Wessex County Corrections Farm. Soon after realizing their chase has led them onto the cursed grounds of Camp Crystal Lake, Daltry quickly discovers that they are the ones being hunted by the undead mass murderers Jason Voorhees (Dan Kyle) and his deranged mother Pamela (Alyxandria McCormack)."

The movie is directed by James Sweet and co-created by Robert Blanche. Sweet and Vincente DiSanti wrote the screenplay with additional story by Maurice J. Cardwell. The project was developed in association with Red Crow Films, HotKarl Productions, Hawk Merlin Studios, Best Pictures, and Womp Stomp Films.

Jason Rising held its world premiere on the big screen at Portland's historic Hollywood Theatre in August. Adrienne King, who plays original Friday the 13th final girl Alice Hardy in the first movie and its sequel, was also present at the event. In the movie, King returns as her character, marking the first time she's played Alice since 1981. Amy Steel, who plays final girl Ginny Field in the popular sequel Friday the 13th Part 2, also has a voice cameo as the same character.

"It was a dream come true!" said executive producer and cinematographer Karl Whinnery of the premiere. "It was incredible to watch the movie play out with the crowd enjoying every second. Having [original starring actress] Adrienne King kick off the movie? If you haven't seen it yet, you're in for a treat... The response from the fans has been incredible. We took some big swings in this movie and the feedback has been - everyone wants 'MORE'!"

Friday the 13th fan films have been rising in popularity in recent years, due in part to the ongoing legal battle over the rights to the series. As of now, a final decision has yet to be announced regarding the rights, although Corey Feldman has claimed that the issues have been resolved. In any case, production will not begin on the next Friday the 13th movie until everything is completely ironed out legally. Because of the pandemic affecting the case, it remains unclear when a ruling will be made.

You can watch Jason Rising - A Friday the 13th Fan Film right now on YouTube. It's not quite the same as the return of the franchise in theaters, but these kinds of movies help keep the spirit of Jason Voorhees alive in the meantime. For more of Adrienne King, she can also be seen in the horror movie Killer Therapy alongside fellow Friday the 13th fan favorite Thom Mathews.