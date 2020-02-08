One young horror fan is now probably feeling like he has the coolest dad ever as his father hired a local special effects artist to pick him up from school dressed as Friday the 13th killer Jason Voorhees. In a video posted to YouTube by SWNS, a man in a Jason costume can be seen holding hands with a young boy as the two pass by the boy's dad capturing the spectacle.

The boy is clearly ecstatic, looking up at the man in the hockey mask with an ear-to-ear grin, while Jason Voorhees just walks along looking as menacing as he appears in the Friday the 13th movie series. You can watch the video for yourself below.

It's certainly an amusing video, and the story behind it is touching as well. According to the video's description, the man in the Jason outfit was hired by Sam Murphy, who wanted to surprise his son Carter, who has ADHD, for his birthday. Asking Carter what he wanted for the occasion, Carter said his "one wish was to meet the legendary villain and serial slasher Jason Voorhees." When the request was made, Sam warned Carter that getting to meet Jason would be hard to pull off, but nonetheless, there the Friday the 13th killer was outside of the school gates when Carter left the building on his birthday. The two then held hands as they walked home, as seen on the captured video.

With the first installment hitting theaters in 1980, the Friday the 13th franchise has been massively popular for about four decades. In the original movie, Betsy Palmer plays a grieving mother who turns to murder after her son Jason drowns at Camp Crystal Lake. In the 1981 sequel, Jason is introduced as the primary antagonist of the series when he goes on a killing spree of his own. He would then don the iconic hockey mask starting in the third movie and has would go on to dice up countless teenagers in the years ever since, culminating with the 2009 Friday the 13th reboot.

Jason may not have had a new movie in over ten years, but as young Carter's passion for the character shows, the infamous slasher is just as popular as ever. There's just something about the simplistic horror story of a man in a hockey mask butchering teens at a campground that's just so endearing to horror fans. More recently, the character has had a bit of a resurgence in the video game world, as Friday the 13th: The Game lets gamers actually play as Jason and has proven to be a hit. Fans are almost dying for another actual movie to make its way into theaters, but that will depend on just how soon the legal battle over the rights to the series will finally come to an end.

It's not clear which day exactly was Carter's birthday, but for what it's worth, happy belated birthday to him! Many horror fans can recall getting into the genre at a young age, with Jason serving as an early favorite for budding fans across many generations. If only we could all be so lucky as to have had Jason Voorhees pick us up from school. This news comes to us from SWNS.