Friday the 13th franchise star Kane Hodder hasn't played Jason Voorhees on the big screen since 2002's Jason X, but the legendary horror star says he's ready to play the character once again if he gets the opportunity. Additionally, Hodder also has some ideas for the next Friday the 13th movie, which would see many other fan favorite stars returning to the series as well.

The thinking behind this is that longtime fans of the series have watched each of the installments so many times over the past couple decades, and it would be fun as a viewer to see many faces they recognize in the next movie. Kane Hodder says this.

"I just think that when they do do a 13th one, it certainly couldn't hurt to bring me back as Jason, unless it's in 20 years, maybe. But it certainly couldn't hurt the success of the movie, I don't think, having the only person that's played the role more than once to come back for the final one. I think that part would be interesting, but I'd like to see, if, in fact, they say this is the final one, I'd like to see some of the characters that survived come back, like Corey Feldman's character (Tommy Jarvis), and somehow written into the story why they're back. It could be an interesting storyline, having people that survived Jason come back. 'Oh, I remember that girl' or, 'I remember that guy from previous movies and they never got killed.' I think it could be an interesting storyline."

Corey Feldman's Tommy Jarvis character from The Final Chapter is one of very few characters in the series to appear in multiple installments. However, different actors took on the role in each separate movie. Another famous portrayal of Tommy came in the sixth movie, Jason Lives, with Return of the Living Dead's Thom Mathews taking over the part. More recently, Mathews reprised the role in a surprise cameo for the popular fan film Never Hike Alone, which made fans of the series absolutely ecstatic. This certainly supports Hodder's argument for including more beloved characters from the series in the next movie.

It remains to be seen if Hodder will ever be in another official Friday the 13th movie, but he still recently got the chance to reunite with some of his co-stars from the franchise. Playing a fictionalized version of himself in director Deborah Voorhees meta-horror movie 13 Fanboy, Hodder recently filmed some scenes with The New Blood co-star Jennifer Banko. Some of the other stars from the series confirmed to appear in the reunion movie are Judie Aronson, Tracie Savage, Corey Feldman, Thom Mathews, Lar Park Lincoln, Adrienne King, Carol Locatell, Vincente DiSanti, and Ron Sloan. Cujo and E.T. actress Dee Wallace also stars.

The last movie to be released in the Friday the 13th franchise is the 2009 reboot, which introduced Swamp Thing star Derek Mears as Jason. Counting the crossover movie Freddy vs. Jason, this marks twelve movies overall in the series. It's a no-brainer to do a 13th movie in the popular franchise, although the series remains dormant while issues over its rights are sorted out in court. When we consider how much it made Halloween fans happy to see original actor Nick Castle back behind the mask for David Gordon Green's 2018 sequel, it makes perfect sense to bring back the most famous Jason actor of them all to don the hockey mask one more time.

Jason Lives writer and director Tom McLoughlin has also thrown his name into the hat for the next Friday the 13th movie, as he's already written a winter-set screenplay called Jason Never Dies. Whatever ends up happening with the next eventual movie, it would definitely be amazing to see Hodder once again back in the role. Hodder's comments come to us from ComicBook.com.