Blumhouse Productions head Jason Blum still wants to make a new Friday the 13th movie. Unfortunately, for the time being, that remains impossible. That said, if a studio were to bring Jason Voorhees back from the dead, Blumhouse seems like the logical choice. It's just a matter of getting the seemingly never-ending lawsuit settled. But more on that in a minute.

Jason Blum is promoting a lot right now. Freaky is about to hit theaters, Welcome to the Blumhouse is going strong on Amazon and the studio just held its first BlumFest event where they dropped a new teaser trailer for Halloween Kills. During a recent interview, Blum was asked which horror franchise he would like to take on next. Blum explained that he would love to make a new Friday the 13th movie, provided the opportunity.

"I'd love to do Friday the 13th. I'd do it as a movie."

This is certainly not the first time that Jason Blum has expressed a desire to bring back the famed slasher of Camp Crystal Lake. Ahead of the release of 2018's Halloween, which went on to become the most financially successful slasher movie in history, Blum said he would love to take on Jason someday. More recently, while speaking with Fandom in June, Blum reiterated his wishes while explaining that the situation is, at present, complicated.

"Like I've said before, I would love to do it and it's very complicated, but I hope someday. How about that? It's not the answer I want to hear because I wish it was right away, but it isn't."

We haven't seen Jason Voorhees on the big screen since 2009's Friday the 13th remake. The movie was successful, taking in $91 million at the box office. And given how successful Halloween was, the time seems right. But as hardcore fans of the series may well know, the rights are currently tied up in an ongoing legal battle that has no end in sight.

Director Sean S. Cunningham and Horror Inc. are fighting in court with screenwriter Victor Miller. Essentially, it comes down to Miller filing a copyright termination to grant him the rights to Friday the 13th. The problem is, as the franchise rolled on, it became much more about Jason Voorhees, who didn't become the killer until the second movie and didn't fully become the hockey mask-wearing maniac we know him as today until Friday the 13th Part III. This is where it gets dicey. Depending on how it shakes out, Miller could own the Friday the 13th name without Jason, at least as we know him. Pamela Voorhees was the killer in the original which has served to muddy the waters in getting this resolved.

But one day, one way or another, it will get resolved. At that point, a studio, whoever it may be, will make a new Friday the 13th movie. Jason Blum will undoubtedly be waiting by the phone when that day comes. This news comes to us via Cine Pop.