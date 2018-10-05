Jason Voorhees is able to get in 83 kills in just over 85 minutes in Jorge Torres-Torres' Friday the 13th reimagining. The filmmaker, who previously delivered super cuts of Phantasm and Evil Dead, has taken the entire franchise and cut it into a surprisingly awesome film that takes the best elements of each, making for a cohesive storyline that weaves through each installment. This project was definitely a labor of love for Torres-Torres, who admits that it took him nearly two months to complete.

On the surface, Jorge Torres-Torres' reimagining looks like it's just a supercut from all of Jason Voorhees' kills throughout the Friday the 13th franchise, but that is not the case at all. Even watching the first ten minutes of the film shows off how much care and dedication went into the project. Voorhees is seen with his mother Pamela plotting revenge, and then we get to see his whole character arc, going back to him first getting his mask and then later heading to space.

Another thing that makes Jorge Torres-Torres' Friday the 13th revision so awesome is that there is not a focus on the dialogue, and instead shows the motives of Jason Voorhees throughout all of the installments. Yes, it's awesome to see 83 slaughters in 85 minutes, but that isn't the main point at all. Torres-Torres had this to say about his Friday the 13th revision.

"I basically took the first five films and edited them as if the murders were being committed all in the same night by Jason and his mother, Pamela. The rest (parts VI-X, including Freddy vs. Jason) are edited to form a more coherent narrative even as the franchise ventures into insane storylines. In addition, I swapped music from the films with a more giallo soundtrack, giving it a slightly romantic palette (most songs are from the Cannibal Holocaust soundtrack). I started this revision on Friday, July 13th of this year. It took almost two months to put together."

Jorge Torres-Torres' supercut of the Phantasm franchise back in 2016 was a hit amongst horror fanatics, who have been asking the filmmaker to tackle other movies as well. He was able to take all five films from 1979 to 2016 and stitch them together into an 88 minute delight, much like he has accomplished with his Friday the 13th revision. However, his Evil Dead edit is also a pretty big hit amongst horror fans as well.

Horror fans who would like to watch the Friday the 13th revision need to head straight over to Jorge Torres-Torres' Vimeo channel to either stream or download the film. It's not clear how much longer the video will be left on the site due to copyright, so you may want to get over there quickly to download it and share the gift that Torres-Torres has created with friends and family this coming Halloween.