Who's ready to roll the dice on Friday the 13th? For the first time ever, Jason Voorhees is making his way home in an official board game. As revealed by The OP, Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake is set to arrive this summer and represents something new in the classic horror franchise at arguably the perfect time. With no new movies arriving in the series anytime soon, and with most of us stuck at home for the foreseeable future, this could be an excellent way to kill (pardon the pun) some time.

The OP describes Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake as an "anxiety-driven, press-your-luck horror game." In it, players will assume the roles of cliche camp counselors, be it the stereotypical Nerd, the Partier, the Nice Guy, the Final Girl, the Diva or the Jock. They must rely on chance and strategy to survive five nights of terror at the hands of Jason Voorhees.

Crucial survival tools are just within your grasp to be drawn at random from a camp bag. Cast iron pans, gasoline, cleavers, flashlights and more can help you survive. Collect them to make various combinations for points and use additional Fear cards for ways to escape attacks. Players only have strategy and supplies to keep them alive.

The odds of returning safely to the camp decrease with each turn. You can steal supplies from other players, take them with you to the cabin, or keep what you find and wait out the nights with the goal to be the last one standing. The company released the following description of the game as well.

"Summertime fun is dying out at Camp Crystal Lake, where masked and murderous Jason Voorhees is on the hunt for camp counselor blood... and your unlucky day is looming. Grasp for as much lifesaving supply as possible to escape the vengeful serial killer's slaughter and try to make it out alive through five nights in this edge-of-your-seat game of chance, strategy, and survival. Reach into the bag and see what you will find!"

Official box art has been revealed as well, which features Jason's iconic hockey mask on the cover. The game pieces themselves can also be glimpsed, given players an idea of how this will look in practice. The game comes with 6 Player Boards, 1 Cabin Board, 10 Critical Supply Cards, 6 Backpack Cards, 64 Fear Cards, 88 Blood Spatter Tokens, 6 Escape Tokens, 6 Player Tokens, 1 Night Tracker, 67 Supply Tokens, 1 Camp Bag and a rulebook.

At present, the Friday the 13th franchise is locked in a seemingly never-ending rights battle that has prevented any new movies from getting off the ground. It seemed that extended to licensed products as well, so this comes as something of a nice surprise. Friday the 13th: Horror at Camp Crystal Lake does not yet have a firm release date set, but it retails for $29.99. Pre-orders are available now via The OP.