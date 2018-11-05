As we wait for a new, official Friday the 13th movie to come down the pipeline, some fans of the franchise have taken it upon themselves to gives us what Hollywood won't. Friday the 13th: Vengeance is a fan film that has surpassed its funding goal on Kickstarter recently and is intended to serve as a sequel to the sixth entry in the slasher franchise, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. They've also managed to get C.J. Graham, who starred as Jason in that particular entry, to take part.

Currently, the Kickstarter has earned just shy of $40,000 from 116 backers. The original goal of $25,000 has easily been surpassed. However, as the filmmakers note, it's going to cost more than what is being asked here to complete the movie. This will just help make it so they don't have to halt production and can keep Friday the 13th: Vengeance on the tracks. They intend to launch another campaign later to raise any additional funds needed.

Director Jeremy Brown is at the helm with a cast that not only includes C.J. Graham, but Steve Dash, who portrayed Jason Voorhees in Part 2, is also on board. Another important item of note is that the Kickstarter page states Tom McLoughlin, the writer/director of Jason Lives, is part of the project and is listed as a "film consultant." While this project certainly doesn't have the backing of anyone associated with the franchise at the studio level, they're certainly doing what they can to make this an authentic experience for horror fans. Per the Kickstarter, here's what to expect from Friday the 13th: Vengeance.

'Vengeance' takes place roughly thirty years after the events of 'Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI'. The story begins with Elias Voorhees, Jason's father, returning to Crystal Lake and a string of grisly murders that soon follows his arrival. After hearing the news of the most recent killings Tommy Jarvis then goes missing, which leaves it up to his daughter Angelica Jarvis to rise to the challenge of not only finding her father, but also finding a way to destroy his old nemesis Jason Voorhees in the process. Armed with knowledge never previously known about Jason, Angelica may prove to be his greatest threat yet, which culminates in an epic showdown of Jarvis vs. Voorhees."

Recently, some of the ongoing legal troubles surrounding the Friday the 13th franchise were settled in court. Producers have promised new projects are on the way and we recently heard that LeBron James is being brought on to produce a Friday the 13th reboot. But until that actually materializes (and the success of Halloween) all but ensures that it will, fans like this are going to do what they can to help fill the void. To learn more, head on over to the project's Kickstarter page. You can also check out a promo video for the movie below.