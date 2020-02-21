It's officially happening. The Friends Reunion Special on HBO Max has been confirmed by Courteney Cox and the network. After 15 years, nine months, and innumerable fan requests from around the globe, we now have the "brand-new information" everybody has been waiting for. The Friends cast will be reuniting exclusively for an untitled unscripted special for HBO's upcoming streaming service, which launches in May. The negotiations leaked a while back, but this is the first time that it has been confirmed.

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are all set to return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show. The unscripted special will join every single episode of the hit sitcom on HBO Max, all of it available this May at launch. More details about the special will be revealed in the coming months.

This is the news that Friends fans have been waiting over 15 years for. The reunion has been discussed openly over the past decade, with the cast always stating that they were open to returning. However, they would never confirm, nor deny that something was in the works. Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT, and truTV had this to say about the reunion.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together - we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library. I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends - and audiences - gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

Sources close to the Friends HBO Max reunion say that each cast member will earn $2.5 million. In order to go up against Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple, and the rest, the upcoming streaming platform is going to have to drop some major cash. A Friends reunion is definitely a solid way of attracting some serious attention to the streaming service, which doesn't launch until May of this year. In addition, it is believed that HBO Max is developing a Police Academy reboot, along with another installment in the Oceans franchise.

Ben Winston will direct Friends special and will executive produce along with executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. The special hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer will also executive produce the special. Emma Conway and James Longman are co-executive producers. You can check out Courteney Cox's Instagram post below.