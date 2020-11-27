Americans recently celebrated Thanksgiving in highly straitened circumstances, cut off from extended family members in the interests of social distancing. Friends star Courteney Cox took it upon herself to spread some holiday cheer on Instagram by recreating her iconic moves from the show when Monica sticks a turkey on her head and dances in front of Chandler, with the following message.

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, I hope you're having a great day. I'm feeling so thankful and also if I get one more goddamn gif with that turkey on my head dancing like a fucking fool, I'm just gonna snap. So, anyway, since I'm the symbol of thanksgiving, here ya go, hope it makes ya happy."

The "sunglasses-wearing turkey on Monica's head" scene has been the subject of countless memes over the years, something Courteney Cox acknowledged in her Instagram video before doing the shoulder shimmy with her head stuck inside a fresh turkey. The post has already been viewed more than a million times, and fans are loving the actress' throwback to Friends.

Despite ending in 2004, the kind of popularity that Friends enjoys remains unmatched in the world of sitcoms. The series has been running on network television on one channel or another at some point in the day practically non-stop since its season finale.

On streaming channels as well, the show remains one of the most popular offerings, with fans registering strong protest when Friends was taken off Netflix. Keeping the immense popularity of the show in mind, Warner Bros. decided a reunion episode featuring the main six characters returning for an unscripted session in front of a live audience would be the perfect debut for their new streaming service, HBO Max. Cox also expressed enthusiasm for the reunion episode back in February.

"We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. We really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. ... It's going be fantastic. The ideal [reunion] for me - we just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years? We finally all got together and had dinner. And when we get together, which is never - it only happened ... like twice since we ended the show - it's just the most fun."

Unfortunately, those plans were scuppered when the global health emergency hit the world, and the reunion episode had to be postponed. In the meantime, fans had to content themselves with a photo Jennifer Aniston posted as her Instagram debut post in which all six main Friends stars got together for dinner and a picture.

The photo got the most likes in the shortest period in Instagram's history, proving that Friends continues to cast a spell on the world more than two decades since its debut. And now, Cox's latest Insta post is likely to bring even more joy to fans, as well as kick off a fresh round of internet memes.