Ahead of the premiere of Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max this month, some new sneak peek photos and details have been released. Bringing back all six original cast members from the iconic comedy series, the special will feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. A teaser trailer showing the six walking together at night was previously released, and now People has unveiled several new images of the actual special.

Friends Reunion Exclusive! Go Inside the ‘Emotional’ HBO Max Special with the 6 Stars https://t.co/Fg7zBkt0eppic.twitter.com/Zxno1Uo25c — People (@people) May 19, 2021

The non-scripted reunion will serve as a celebration of Friends with the cast members sharing their memories of working on the show. They will also be performing a table read of part of "The One with The Jellyfish" episode along with reimagining the trivia game from season 4 when Chandler and Joey won Monica and Rachel's apartment. Different special guests will also be featured, including Reese Witherspoon, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, and Justin Bieber.

Beyond the table read, the cast members won't be "in character," so it's still a mystery as to what all of the Friends gang are up to these days. In the newest People magazine, each of them took turns imagining what's now happening with their characters since the series came to an end.

Of Rachel Green, Aniston said, "I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it's sort of a small franchise. Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side."

Cox added: "I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them. Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."

Kudrow imagines that Phoebe "is living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she's in charge of the arts program for the school. And just ... the advocate for her kids because they're different like she was." Perry says Chandler "would be a wonderful father. And a wonderful comedy writer."

Meanwhile, LeBlanc says Joey "would have opened a chain of sandwich shops," with Perry imagining that Joey would have also "eaten all the sandwiches." Schwimmer also adds that Ross would have "invested in Joey's sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids," in addition to "playin' with the bones" as a paleontologist. LeBlanc chimes in to note that Joey's eatery would be a "dinosaur-themed sandwich shop" that even sells a "bronto-burger."

As for why the series remains so popular all these years later, Perry theorizes: "It was a character-driven funny, not timely funny. They didn't make timely jokes. They didn't make jokes about O.J. Simpson. They made character-driven jokes about people - and people are going to come back time and time again and watch that."

Friends: The Reunion will premiere on May 27 exclusively on HBO Max. Classic episodes of the original series have also been airing as part of a marathon on TBS leading up to the premiere of the special. This news comes to us from People.