Nearly two decades later, the characters from Friends are all still there for each other - just as the theme song said. Previously, it was announced that all six of the original Friends stars - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry - would reunite for a new reunion special on HBO Max. On Thursday, the streamer released the first official teaser for the special while revealing that it begins streaming on May 27. Watch the teaser below.

It's been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27 only on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NmuXLIx6En — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

The first official Friends: The Reunion teaser doesn't show us much, but it does give us a peek at the six original cast members. They're only shown from behind as they walk through the city streets at night in slow motion as a touching instrumental version of the Friends theme song plays in the background. Reminiscent of the titles of the original series' episodes, the title of the special is also shown on screen, which reads: "The One Where They Get Back Together."

Last week on Ellen, Courteney Cox provided an update on the filming of the special. Calling the experience "unbelievable" and "so emotional," Cox said: "It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years - fifteen years? Seventeen years?"

Teasing some special surprises in store for fans, Cox added: "I have the worst memory. Everything came up that I forgot about. But, it was great. It was really fun. We had a lot of special surprises, and it was fantastic. It really was."

It was back in February 2020 when the Friends reunion was first officially announced by HBO. Because of the pandemic, production was placed on hold until this year, and it wasn't until recently when filming finally got underway. While the special is primarily meant to bring back the actors to share memories of their own respective experience working on the show, David Schwimmer has hinted that the actors just might reprise their roles in some capacity, perhaps to recreate a popular scene with a table read.

"There's nothing scripted. We're not in character. We're all ourselves, the real people. Although there is one section of it that I don't want to give away, but we all read something," Schwimmer said on The Graham Norton Show last month.

Friends originally aired for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004. In the years since it went off the air, the show has remained one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, serving as one of the most-watched titles on Netflix for many years. Noticing the show's continued popularity, WarnerMedia picked up the exclusive streaming rights to the series at $85 million per year, also leading to the reunion special to further entice Friends fans to subscribe.

HBO Max will start streaming the Friends reunion special, aka "The One Where They Get Back Together," on May 27. Until then, fans can stream the original series on HBO Max as well. The first teaser for the special comes to us from HBO Max on Twitter.