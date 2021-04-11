After a very long wait due to the pandemic, The Friends Reunion Special has officially wrapped filming. Fans of the wildly popular TV series have been waiting for the HBO Max reunion for over a year now. The official Friends Instagram account announced the wrap news over the weekend after star Matthew Perry posted an image of himself in the makeup chair before quickly deleting it. Fans were ecstatic to learn that the original cast was back together, but they might be a lot more excited to learn that it's all finished.

The official Instagram account posted an image of the iconic logo on the reunion set with a caption that reads: "That's a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to HBO Max." No release date was announced, but it is believed that the streaming service will announce that in the near future. The pandemic put the special on hold indefinitely, but the cast was able to keep the fans up to date. Back in November 2020, Matthew Perry revealed that the gang was scheduled to get back together in March 2021.

The Friends reunion special brings Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) back together in the same room for the first time in years, along with series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman. When asked about the possibility of a Zoom reunion last year, Lisa Kudrow maintained that they wanted to all be in the same room. "We haven't all been in the same room in front of people - I mean, we have privately once many years ago but that's it," Kudrow told the Hollywood Reporter. "The whole point of this is to be in the same room. That hasn't changed. And HBO Max is being phenomenally patient and understanding."

David Schwimmer also spoke about the Friends reunion earlier this year. "I'm heading out to LA," he said back in March. "So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there's going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols." Matt LeBlanc described the special as, "the six of us together talking about the good old days." He went on to add, "we got the band back together without the instruments."

The original team shot at the Friends reunion at the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. It was reported earlier in the week that the special was filming, but it was unclear how long the project would take. The cast has teased that the classic New York apartment will be utilized, along with the Central Perk, which is something that fans have been waiting a long time to see. The reunion wrap was first announced by the official Friends Instagram account.