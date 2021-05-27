As of now, Friends: The Reunion is streaming on HBO Max. Featuring the original cast getting back together for the first time in 16 years, the unscripted special is a celebration of the classic sitcom with the actors and many special guests speaking about the show. All six original stars (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer) are at the center of it all, as you can see in the trailer below.

Spanning nearly two hours, Friends: The Reunion is directed and produced by Ben Winston. The show's iconic set was also recreated for the event, and though they're not in character, it's fun to see the actors back in that familiar apartment. The cast members share many fun stories of their experiences working on set, revealing many new details about things like Matt LeBlanc's on-set shoulder injury, which actor was nearly cast as Joey, and how Aniston and Schwimmer really felt about each other.

It's a must-see special for any Friends fan, but for better or for worse, it won't result in more scripted content set in the Friends universe. In a recent interview to promote the special, series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with director and executive producer Kevin Bright, shut down the possibility of a revival series or even just a reunion movie ever coming to fruition.

"We're not interested in doing it. It was a perfect ending; don't touch it," Bright told THR.

"Absolutely not. Nope. No," Kauffman also said. "There's no reason to. It's never going to be the six of them, it's a whole different show and it's not a show I'm particularly interested in doing. And if it's not fantastic, or as good as Friends, it's going to just p*ss people off."

Crane added: "No, because inevitably, if you do something like that, you're competing with the original show and why do that? We were so blessed. We managed to get lightning in a bottle with the perfect cast and it all came together so well. The odds of that happening again are really slim. It's like if you won the lottery, stop buying tickets."

Along with the cast members revisiting set locations and reminiscing, the reunion special also features table reads and re-enactments. Behind-the-scenes footage is also shared, providing fans with a new look at how the sitcom was put together so many years ago. Some of the guest stars to pop up in the special include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, Mindy Kaling, Lady Gaga, and Kit Harington.

Friends originally ran for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004. The sitcom followed a group of pals in their 20s and 30s as they try to find their way through life in Manhattan. It is one of the most popular sitcoms of all time with binge-watching on streaming services keeping the series a popular hit with fans many years later.

Friends: The Reunion is now streaming on HBO Max. Fans can also revisit the classic episodes of the series on the streaming service as well. To watch the special now, just head on over to HBO Max.