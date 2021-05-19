HBO Max has released the full trailer for Friends: The Reunion ahead of its premiere on the streaming service this month. An unscripted special, the reunion brings back all six lead cast members: Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross). Anyone who was a fan of the original series will certainly be excited by the new trailer, which you can check out below.

The synopsis for the special reads: "Our favorite Friends are back on the set that started it all. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and special guests reunite to discuss everything from their casting process to whether or not Ross and Rachel were really on a break. Witness the unbreakable bond of the group that perfectly captured the moment in life when your friends become your family."

Although the event is non-scripted, it does feature a couple of segments of the actors in character... sort of. They'll be playing a trivia game that serves as a recreation of the time in season 4 when Chandler and Joey won Monica and Rachel's apartment. The cast will also be performing a table read of part of the episode "The One with The Jellyfish." It's not quite the same as a new episode featuring the characters but it's the next best thing.

"I was flooded with ten years of irreplaceable memories," Cox told People in the latest issue of the magazine, opening up about how emotional it was to take part in the reunion. "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed," LeBlanc added. "We pick up right where we left off."

It's going to be a party at the reunion special, as several special guest celebrities will be included in the special. Some of the confirmed names on the guest list include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Originally running on television between 1994 and 2004, Friends established itself as one of the most popular shows in the world during its 10-season run. It follows a group of six friends in their 20s and 30s living in Manhattan who often meet at a local coffee house. Even many years after the show aired its final episode, it remains one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. It served as one of the most-watched shows on Netflix for years before HBO Max shelled out big bucks to pick up the streaming rights

Ben Winston directed Friends: The Reunion and executive produced alongside Friends exec producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane. You can watch the special when it goes live on May 27 on HBO Max, and in the meantime, you can also binge the classic episodes of the series to prepare. The new trailer for Friends: The Reunion comes to us from HBO Max on YouTube.