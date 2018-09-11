Who doesn't love Fright Night? It is one of the best vampire movies of the 80s, with perhaps only The Lost Boys and Near Dark standing in its way. Sure, the remake bordered on being blasphemous, but now that the late great Anton Yelchin is no longer with us, even that iteration gets respect in his memory. Now, fans of the horror comedy will get to see the story brought to life in a whole new way this October.

Pittsburgh's longest running fringe theater company The Rage of the Stage is bringing Tom Holland's classic to life, for real. And the creator of Fright Night couldn't be happier about the production. This show is being described as a "visceral one-of-a-kind horror stage production, which will rock your Halloween season!"

The Rage of the Stage are so bold as to already be calling this a historic piece of theater, and if you're in the Pittsburgh area, it's supposedly an event you can not miss. Pittsburgh playwright James Michael Shoberg has adapted the movie for the stage, and the production is being produced by The Rage of the Stage players themselves. This will be very faithful to the 1985 version, with a story that revolves around Charlie Brewster. There will also be some new twists and turns that longtime fans won't be expecting. But it will all very much be in the spirit of Holland's bloodsucking masterpiece.

Fright Night tells the tale of Charley Brewster, "the boy who cried vampire." Charley is an All-American teen and horror fanatic. Upon witnessing the very strange and unsettling nightly activity of his new neighbors (Jerry Dandrige and Billy Cole) Charley begins to believe that Dandrige is, in fact, one of the blood-sucking undead. Given his taste for the macabre, Charley is unable to convince his mother, his girlfriend (Amy) and his best friend ("Evil" Ed) to take him seriously. This leaves Charley with little choice but to seek the aid of his childhood hero (a hammy B-movie vampire hunter by the name of Peter Vincent), whose perceived expertise Charley needs to defeat Dandrige and protect those he loves.

Dan Finkel is leading the cast as Charlie Brewster. Peter Vincent is played by Greg Crawford. Elena Cristina Lazaro will play Amy, with Corey Shaffer taking on the immortal role of fan-favorite Evil Ed. Rounding out the cast is Brian Ceponis as main vampire Jerry Dandrige, Ryan Ott is playing his protector Billy Cole. Amanda Anne Leight will star was Charlie's mom Judy Brewster, and Dave Jospeh is Lieutenant Detective Lennonx.

Fright Night will premiere October 5th and runs October 6th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 25th, 26th, & 27th. All performance begin at 8:00pm, with tickets costing $25. This is all going down at the Carnegie Stage in Carnegie, PA. You can check Tom Holland's Terror Time if you feel you need more information. We have a video for you to check out to tide you over until you line-up those airline tickets for Pittsburgh.