The Lost Boys stars Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander have gotten the gang back together again. Feldman just unveiled the first trailer for Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures, a special event aimed at bringing some fun into Halloween 2020. Feldman and Newlander, who played the legendary vampire hunters known as The Frog Brothers on the big screen, have reteamed for a the very special Halloween event, which premieres this Thursday (October 22nd) at 9:30 PM PST, following the Child USA Awards. A new episode will launch every 4 days, with the final episode launching on Halloween at 9:30PM PST.

Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures was announced over at Bloody Disgusting earlier today and according to the report, "Fans will witness the real-life brotherhood between Corey and Jamison as they take on both supernatural entities and real life evil." Corey Feldman went on to say, "We wanted to make this COVID ruined Halloween a bit more exciting, which is why we created this free miniseries/special." In the first episode, the reunited Frog Brothers will head to the most haunted city in America: Gettysburg Pennsylvania. You can read the official synopsis below.

"Although Jamison and Corey both know the sorrow and emptiness that comes with losing a brother on the field, in this exciting, entertaining and fun miniseries, the two are combing their vampire hunting skills and sensitivity towards the spiritual world, with some good old fashioned technology. The 'brothers' will travel to Pennsylvania to investigate the Farrington House/Inn from the Civil War era. There, they will team up with a Ghost busting hunter and retrace every step of his discovery to find out if ghosts really do exist."

The Lost Boys fans have been waiting for a new movie for over a decade now, which Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander know all too well, which is more than likely why they're together again. Feldman teased Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures over the weekend, but he did not offer up too much information. But, horror fans now know exactly what to expect as Feldman and Newlander attempt to bring back some normalcy to Halloween in a year that has been anything but normal.

This isn't the first time that Jamison Newlander and Corey Feldman have reunited the Frog Brothers. The duo teamed up last Halloween for an excellent music video by Ekoh that had horror fans very excited. Seeing Newlander and Feldman together again only made fans wish that a Frog Brothers big screen spin-off will really happen this time around. Maybe Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures will be what sets the wheels in motion.

A TV show based on The Lost Boys was in the works, which would have had the Frog Brothers gender swapped. However, the pilot was not well-received and it never got past the development stage. Corey & Jamison's Real Frog Adventures is all set to premiere later this week, with the real deal Frog Brothers, and that is most definitely something to get excited about.