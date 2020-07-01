Jason Momoa has just accepted his most unusual role yet, as the Aquaman star will star in a live-action remake of the holiday classic Frosty the Snowman. Deadline reports that Momoa will voice the CGI Frosty living in a live-action world for the upcoming project, and though it's a bizarre casting choice, fans of the actor are already on board. "From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realize Jason this time out of snow," said producer Jon Berg.

"We know Jason's as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana - all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty" Berg's co-producer Greg Silverman added. Alongside Silverman and Momoa, Berg will also produce with Geoff Johns of Madghost. Reportedly, Elf writer David Berenbaum has also signed on to write the screenplay, and while no plot details have been revealed, the story will likely be similar to the often-told version of the classic story about a holiday snowman that magically comes to life. Chances are, the popular children's song will be included as well.

The most famous adaptation of Frosty the Snowman is the 1969 television special, written by Romeo Muller and directed by Arthur Ranklin, Jr. and Jules Bass. Featuring Jimmy Durante as the narrator, the animated special followed a group of school kids bringing Frosty to life after placing a magic hat on this head. Hoping to prevent the magical snowman from melting, the children devise a plan to help him get to the North Pole before the local temperatures get too hot. This version of the character would later return in multiple follow-up specials, but the original is perhaps the most widely-known installment of the series.

This also adds something else for fans of Jason Momoa to be very excited about heading into the future. As most of us know, Aquaman 2 is currently in the works following the original movie scoring over a billion dollars in box office profits. Additionally, it has been announced that Momoa will be joining his Game of Thrones co-star Peter Dinklage for a new movie that will feature Momoa as a vampire and Dinklage as Van Helsing. He can also be seen in this year's Dune remake from Denis Villeneuve and we'll see more of him as Aquaman in the Justice League Snyder Cut that is heading to HBO Max in 2021.

There aren't many other details about Momoa's Frosty the Snowman movie, as word has only just been made public about the peculiar project. As of now, there's no word about a potential release date, or who else might be starring in the movie alongside Momoa. No director has yet been attached to the project either, but a search for someone to helm the project is presumably underway. One also has to wonder which random celebrity will be playing the live-action Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer when that inevitable project happens as well. This news was first reported exclusively by Deadline.