Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are in talks to join the cast of Disney's Frozen 2, the sequel to 2013's smash hit, according to a new report. It is not clear which characters that the two actors will be voicing at this time, but it's the first bit of casting news that we have received in quite some time. Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad started recording their parts late last year and delivered a new song during the D23 Expo last summer.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad have returned to reprise their roles as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, respectively. Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck are also back on board to helm the project, while Lee also wrote the script. Peter Del Vecho is producing the sequel. Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood were recently nominated for Emmy Awards in their respective Lead Actor and Actress categories for their roles on dramas This is Us and Westworld.

Frozen was a huge success for Disney, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide and spawning a hit soundtrack in the process. Additionally, the merchandise is huge as well and has gone on to break records for home video and with general merchandise in Disney stores. If that wasn't enough, the movie won the Academy Award for Best Animated Film in 2014. To say that Frozen 2 is being looked forward to would be a massive understatement. Disney fans have been clamoring for any kind of information that they can get about the sequel.

There has been some controversy about Frozen 2 and the possibility of the Elsa character having a girlfriend. Petitions were started to give Elsa a female romantic interest in the sequel, but nothing has been confirmed as of this time. Director and writer Jennifer Lee addressed the possibility, but would not confirm nor deny if that part of Elsa's story will be told in Frozen 2. However, she did admit that they were having conversations about it, noting that she writes from the "character-out," while also saying that the character will dictate what kind of romantic interest that she will have when the movie finally hits theaters.

Frozen 2 will open in theaters on November 27th, 2019, a full 6 years after the first movie. As for the story, Disney and Pixar are keeping all of the specifics under wraps for the time being. We still have over a year to go before the sequel hits theaters, so there's plenty of time to wait for the first trailer to arrive as well as some new character information about who Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are playing. Disney and Pixar won't even let Josh Gad read the entire script because of his reputation of spoiling things for fans, so we can't depend on him for intel this time around. You can head over to Variety to read more about Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown joining the cast of Frozen 2.