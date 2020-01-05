Disney's Frozen 2 is now the highest grossing animated movie of all time. The highly anticipated sequel hit theaters in November and quickly crossed the $1 billion mark. As of this weekend, the animated family movie is still in the top ten at number five after bringing in an additional $11.3 million. Which means there's still time for the movie to end up making even more money in the coming weeks. As of this writing, Frozen 2 sits on the animated movie throne with $1.325 billion.

Now, some Disney fans might be scratching their heads at Frozen 2's $1.325 billion. The studio's remake of The Lion King came out over the summer and quickly earned $1.65 billion at the global box office. However, Disney does not consider The Lion King remake to be an animated feature, though many would disagree with them on that matter. Jon Favreau did shoot the project like he was making a live-action movie, but the end results are a computer animated remake of the 1994 classic.

Frozen originally held the highest grossing animated movie of all time crown for a while, so Disney had high hopes for the sequel. With that being said, Disney wasn't even prepared for the $130 million opening weekend that it had. From there, it was only a matter of time before Frozen 2 crossed the $1 billion mark. The musical sequel has been able to satisfy fans of the original and gain a whole new audience who were too young the first time around to appreciate it. As Disney continues to grow and expand, we're going to see them breaking more of these records.

Frozen 2 and The Lion King remake are just two of the six Disney movies to pass the $1 billion mark last year. The list also includes Avengers: Endgame, which is number one and the highest grossing movie of all time with $2.797 billion in global ticket sales. Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, and the Aladdin remake have all done over $1 billion. The sixth movie to do so will be The Rise of Skywalker, which is currently at over $900 million globally in just three weeks in theaters. Regardless, this is also the top ten movies of 2019 and Disney has over 50% of them.

Sony's Spider-Man: Far From Home, Warner Bros.' Joker, and Universal's Hobbs & Shaw complete the 2019 top ten. While Far From Home is technically Sony's, Disney also had a hand in making it with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige serving as producer. The sequel even contains more characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Fox under its belt, Disney is only going to get bigger. Until another one of their animated movies breaks the record, Frozen 2 will remain the highest grossing animated movie of all time. Variety was the first to report Disney's new record with Frozen 2.