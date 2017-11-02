Disney's highly-anticipated sequel Frozen 2 started production at the end of September, with star Josh Gad sending out the first Frozen 2 photo from the recording booth, along with directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, along with producer Peter Del Vecho. There haven't been an updates since then, but with Josh Gad promoting his new film Murder on the Orient Express, the actor revealed an interesting tidbit of information in a new interview, revealing that Disney has kept the full sequel script from him. Here's what he had to say below.

"I don't want to spoil anything but Olaf only lasts for the first act. I'm kidding. Disney has kept all of it from me. They're gonna give me pieces of dialogue out of context because I have a big mouth."

While Frozen 2 is still more than two years out, fans will get to see their favorite Frozen characters on the big screen later this month in Olaf's Frozen Adventure, a new 21-minute short film that will be attached to theatrical prints of Disney Pixar's Coco, in theaters November 22. A new Olaf's Frozen Adventure preview released in September revealed there will be at least three new songs for fans to enjoy. When asked if he's ever wore Olaf-themed socks, Josh Gad had this to say.

"Never. I have been given a lot of Olaf clothing, including socks, and there is a nice little drawer they all go into to spend the rest of their lives."

Back in July, both Kristen Bell and Josh Gad reunited at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, where they sung yet another new song from Olaf's Frozen Adventure. As for any new songs in Frozen 2, it seems unlikely those will be revealed anytime soon, since we have more than two years to go before Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 27, 2019. As of now, the animated sequel doesn't have any direct competition at the box office, which isn't surprising considering the original is the highest-grossing animated film of all-time with $400.7 million domestic and $1.2 billion worldwide, from a $150 million production budget.

The animated sequel made headlines last May, following a GLAAD report that called out Disney for not including any LGBTQ characters in their movies, which lead to fans starting a petition for the studio to give Elsa a girlfriend. Idina Menzel, who voices the iconic character, said shortly thereafter that she supported the sequel making Elsa an LGBTQ character and giving her a girlfriend, but this campaign started after the Frozen 2 script had already been finished, and there is no indication as to whether or not this will happen in the sequel.

Disney hasn't released an official synopsis at this time, but director Chris Buck revealed that this sequel will show a "happier side of Elsa." Jonathan Groff is also returning as Kristof, although it hasn't been confirmed yet if other Frozen characters such as Hans (Santino Fontana), Duke (Alan Tudyk), Pabbie (Ciaran Hinds), Gerda (Edie McClurg), Bishop (Robert Pine) or King (Maurice LaMarche) will be brought back for Frozen 2. You can visit Metro for Josh Gad's full interview where he discusses Murder on the Orient Express.