We just learned some new details about Frozen 2 at Disney's D23 Expo. The animated sequel helped close out the studio's movie presentation at the event. While we didn't get a new trailer online (at least not yet), a new poster was revealed, which features Anna and Elsa off in the distance in the icy wilderness.

One of the biggest reveals at the D23 Expo panel came in the form of revealing the identities of two new cast members, Sterling K. Brown (This is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld). Wood will be playing a rather important role as Elsa's mother. Walt Disney Studios confirmed the information on Twitter following the panel. Here's what they had to say.

"Just Announced: Sterling K Brown (Lieutenant Matthias) and Evan Rachel Wood (Queen Iduna) have joined the cast of #Frozen2, coming to theaters November 22. #D23Expo"

Co-director Chris Buck was on hand at the presentation. Buck revealed that the movie will deal a lot with the past, while also handling the present. The filmmaker also promised that both movies will work together to form a complete story. Here's what he had to say.

"[Frozen 2 revolves around] a past that wasn't what it seems, a past that could threaten the future of Arendelle, a past that leads our gang to an enchanted forest. Powers that were once too strong for the world are not enough. Frozen 1 and Frozen 2 work together to form one complete story. It's a story that starts in the past. In these Disney films, we tend to kill off the parents. Well, we're bringing them back."

A couple of clips were also shown during the presentation. One featured Anna and Elsa back in the past as young children with Queen Iduna. Elsa's mom was singing to them both. The other brings things back to the present timeline, with Elsa playing a game with Anna and Kristoff. We learn that Kristoff is hoping to propose to Anna, but he's struggling to find the right time, which should be a huge plot point. Later, Elsa follows an ice horse (as seen in the trailer), which leads into her first musical number.

The panel finished off with cast members Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad singing a brand new song titled Some Things Never Change. Disney poured confetti on the audience in attendance, using this is a big show-stopping finale to a huge panel. It remains to be seen if they can capture a hit as bit as Let It Go again, but Disney is going to give it their best shot. Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22. Be sure to check out the new poster, as well as photos from the panel, below. This news was previously reported by IGN.

Check out the brand new #Frozen2 poster from #D23Expo. See the film in theaters November 22. pic.twitter.com/vLceqWLnsI — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019