Disney has revealed a ton of new details for Frozen 2, specifically relating to the movie's soundtrack. Not only has the studio revealed the full tracklist for the highly-anticipated sequel, but they've also released a brand new song online titled Into the Unknown. Plus, our first glimpse at this new song comes with some brand new footage as well.

The video kicks off by setting up the new adventure before launching into the new tune. We hear Idina Menzel belting out the lyrics as action-packed footage from Frozen 2 plays in the background. While it will be very difficult to replicate the success of something like Let It Go, it's easy to understand how this could be a solid start. Co-director Chris Buck had this to say in a statement.

"The music of the Lopezes and Christophe Beck are part of the DNA of Frozen. We couldn't imagine building Frozen 2 without them. They bring such a rich, emotional understanding of the world and characters, and through their incredible music we have been able to really deepen and expand the story."

As for the soundtrack, it features several new songs including All Is Found, Some Things Never Change and Lost in the Woods. Several major pop acts will be contributing versions of some of these new songs on the Frozen 2 soundtrack. Weezer will do a version of Lost in the Woods, Kacey Musgraves is doing a rendition of All Is Found and Panic! At the Disco is tackling {Into the Unknown]. Co-director Jennifer Lee had this to say.

"The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story. The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights."

The sequel sees Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad returning, with Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown added to the cast. Frozen 2 is set to arrive in theaters on November 22. Be sure to check out the preview of Into the Unknown for yourself, as well as the full tracklist for the soundtrack. This news was previously reported by Rolling Stone.

1. All Is Found performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. Some Things Never Change (performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff)

3. [Into the Unknown} (performed by Idina Menzel, feat. AURORA)

4. When I Am Older (performed by Josh Gad)

5. Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.) (performed by Jonathan Groff)

6. Lost in the Woods (performed by Jonathan Groff)

7. Show Yourself (performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood)

8. The Next Right Thing (performed by Kristen Bell)

9. Into the Unknown (performed by Panic! At the Disco)

10. All Is Found (performed by Kacey Musgraves)

11. Lost in the Woods (performed by Weezer)