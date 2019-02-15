Disney's Frozen 2 is already breaking records well in advance of its release in theaters later this year. After months, if not years, of many people impatiently awaiting something concrete related to the highly-anticipated sequel, the Mouse House finally unveiled the movie's first teaser trailer recently, dropping it out of nowhere, and that generated a lot of buzz. So much so that it now owns the record for most trailer views for an animated movie in a 24-hour period.

The Frozen 2 teaser trailer was viewed 116.4 million times across the various platforms it was released on. This is yet another example of Disney besting themselves, which is happening more and more frequently in recent years as they're regularly on top in Hollywood. The previous record holder was Incredibles 2, which had amassed 113.6 million trailer views in its first 24 hours. Not to say that box office always follows trailer views, but it's certainly a sign that interest is high for the sequel and, assuming it's not a critical disaster, this could prove to be a behemoth of a hit.

Incredibles 2 was finally released last year after more than a decade of waiting. Thanks to favorable reviews and all of that anticipation, it went on to earn a tremendous $1.24 billion at the global box office. While they're certainly very different movies, Frozen 2 shares a lot of parallels, as there will be six years between the first movie and the upcoming sequel, and both trailers were viewed a staggering amount of times in a short window. Couple that with the fact that the first Frozen made $1.27 billion at the box office, not to mention the album sales, merchandise and Academy Awards, and Disney could be looking at a real record breaker.

Related: Frozen 2 Rumor Claims Disney Is Ready to Let Elsa Come Out as Gay

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee return to co-direct the sequel. The Frozen 2 trailer itself didn't actually reveal much in the way of plot, at least not on the surface. People have since been looking for clues hidden in the footage. Instead, it features Elsa (Idina Menzel}, trying to further master her powers and eventually teaming up with Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) for a sprawling adventure far away from Arendelle. The trailer, though not terribly revealing story wise, is epic in scope. These years have been spent cooking up a big, ambitious story worthy of the Disney name.

One thing that wasn't touched on remotely was the subject of Elsa possibly getting a girlfriend, which has been something certain fans have been vocal in their desire to see and co-director Jennifer Lee has even signed off on the idea. There are also rumors that Evan Rachel Wood's character could very well be voicing this possible female love interest. Maybe that will be teased in the eventual full-length trailer? Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters on November 27. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.