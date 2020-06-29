Few animated movies have been as successful as Disney's Frozen and its sequel. The background lore from the first movie was expanded upon in Frozen 2, and there are plenty of ways a third movie in the franchise can be developed to take forward the story of Elsa, Anna, and the people of Arendelle. But in a recentinterview with Collider, Frozen 2 director of story Marc Smith reveals there are currently no plans for Frozen 3.

" I think Frozen 2 is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that."

While Frozen told the intimate tale of princess siblings, Anna and Elsa, grappling with Elsa's ice-based abilities and the trouble it brings upon their kingdom of Arendelle, Frozen 2 saw the sisters striking out across distant lands in an effort to discover the true nature of Elsa's powers.

Both the movies drew an immediate and powerful response from audiences, thanks in no small part to the power ballads they featured that the internet was instantly obsessed with, and the message that Disney princesses are capable of solving their own problems without the need for a prince riding in to rescue them.

But all that adulation does not automatically translate into a script for another sequel. Previously, Josh Gad, who plays loveable snowman sidekick Olaf in the series, had revealed that while a third Frozen is certainly a probability, it is not a certainty at this point in time.

"Here's the deal. Frozen II wasn't Frozen II until there was a reason to exist. And similarly, I don't know if and when there will be a Frozen III. That's way above my pay grade. But we'll see! If there's always a story worth telling, I'm sure that Jennifer Lee and the incredible team over at Disney animation will tell that story one day."

So it doesn't seem like Frozen 3 will be happening any time soon. But there are plenty of other ways fans can interact with the series. Gad has lent his voice to a series of digital shorts as Olaf that is geared towards a younger audience.

For older fans, there is the recently released documentary Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 available on Disney+, which follows Marc Smith and his crew on their journey towards making the movie. For Smith, as successful as Frozen 2 was at the box office, the real reward is in seeing the way children have embraced the film and how it fires their imagination.

"It's the most rewarding thing in the world for me to go to Disneyland or on Halloween and see kids dressed in our characters' costumes, because it means there was a connection made there. As an artist, being able to have an audience that you can try to connect with in a way that's meaningful to you. And when that is meaningful to them, there's just really nothing better for an artist. For anyone I would imagine, but I certainly feel that way."

This fresh quotes come direct from our friends at Collider.