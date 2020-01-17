Frozen haunted a lot of families in 2013 when it was released. The hit single "Let it Go" was everywhere and one could not escape hearing the song, especially if kids were involved. Which meant enduring the smash hit ear worm a thousand times a day. But, a family in Houston claims to be actually haunted by a Princess Elsa doll, which was originally bought when the first installment hit theaters. Is the doll really possesed?

The Madonia family bought the Frozen Princess Elsa doll as a gift back in 2013. The toy would sing songs and recite dialogue from the movie when her necklace was pressed. For the first 5 or so years, the doll did exactly what it was supposed to do, until it started speaking English and Spanish. Emily Madonia insists that there is not a button to switch languages on the doll. However, things got weirder when the doll would still talk and sing when its power was in the off position. Thinking something strange was up with the Frozen doll, Emily threw it in the trash.

Emily Madonia landed the haunted Princess Elsa in the garbage without a second thought, but that was not her last encounter with it. A few days later, the doll was back in the house inside a drawer. "The kids insisted they didn't put it there, and I believed them because they wouldn't have dug through the garbage outside," says Emily. So, she put it in another trash bag, and then put said trash bag inside another trash bag, which was also filled with more garbage. Sure enough, a few days later, Elsa was leaning against the house and welcoming the Madonia family home. As for knowing that it's the same doll, Emily's daughter drew all over the arms and legs of Elsa.

According to Kat Blowers, an Arizona native who investigates haunted items and safely places them in new homes, this is not the normal behavior of a haunted doll. "This is what we would consider a 'troubled spirit' or possibly a negative entity," she says when talking about the Frozen doll. Blowers went on to state, "We see a lot of doll vessels, jewelry, even paintings that are haunted by spirits who cannot 'let it go.'" Blowers went on and gave some news that may be disturbing to the Madonia family. She explains.

"This Elsa doll has an entity attached that either needs help [because] the spirit inside is clinging to the living in the hopes that someone will keep loving them and showing them attention, or the spirit is seeking someone who can help them cross over. It could be a demon, but more likely and more common, it's the manifestation of a bad situation, perhaps a murder or a rape or some other trauma, and that energy has stuck to the doll vessel."

As of this writing, Emily Madonia was able to successfully send the Frozen Princess Elsa doll to a friend in Minnesota who wanted to see what all of the fuss was about. He then took the doll and taped her to the brush guard of his Jeep. Kate Blowers believes that the energy or spirit will find its way back to the Madonia family and that the guy with the truck could possibly be in for some bad luck in the coming weeks and months. Whatever the case may be, Blowers believes that the Elsa doll is here for a reason to teach us all about the power of energy. Click2Houston News was the first to report on the haunted Elsa doll.