Disney's massive, record-shattering year at the box office isn't done yet, as they've still got Frozen 2 coming down the pipeline. The highly-anticipated sequel has been a long time coming, but the years away didn't do any harm, or so it would seem, as early box office tracking has the movie pulling in $100 million or more on its opening weekend. That would represent a record-breaking haul and, in all likelihood, put Disney on the path for yet another $1 billion earner at the global box office in 2019.

Early box office tracking has been revealed for the pre-Thanksgiving weekend, which is where Frozen 2 will land on November 22. Tracking currently has it pegged right at the $100 million mark. Though, that number may be on the conservative side. The original Frozen, which came out just shy of six years ago, earned $67.4 million over its three-day weekend, and $93.6 over is full five-day holiday debut. Both of those numbers represent records for an animated, non-Pixar release opening outside of summer. It's also worth pointing out that no animated movie has ever opened to $100 million or more outside of summer. So, if this tracking holds, a major record is about to be destroyed.

Frozen box office ended up having exceedingly long legs and earned a stellar $1.27 billion worldwide. The soundtrack sold millions of copies and Let It Go went on to become a certifiable hit. While it's impossible to predict if Frozen 2 will contain an equally penetrating single, all of the pieces are in place for repeat success. The core stars, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad are all back, as are co-directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown have been added to the cast for the sequel.

The only direct competition Disney will face is from Sony Pictures, who will be releasing the Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which stars Tom Hanks as the beloved children's icon. Tracking has the well-reviewed Oscar hopeful debuting with around $20 million. That's a solid number and the biopic could have long legs throughout awards season. It's a good bit of counterprogramming, but not nearly enough to give Frozen 2 a run for its money on opening weekend.

Disney already has five releases (Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4, Aladdin) that have grossed at least $1 billion at the box office this year. In the case of Avengers: Endgame, an all-time record of $2.79 billion. The studio already obliterated its previous worldwide record in a calendar year at the box office, which was set in 2016 at $7.61 billion. With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also set to close out the year on December 20, it's possible that Disney could pull in as much as $10 billion before 2019 wraps up. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.