Frozen 2 tickets are officially on sale now. Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad made the announcement on the Instagram page for the highly anticipated sequel. If that wasn't enough, two new posters, including an IMAX exclusive, were released today. Disney is starting to get the world hyped up for the movie since it hits theaters at the end of this month. Fans have waited six years to see the sequel and the wait is almost over.

Frozen 2 asks a very important question: Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom all at the same time. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, Elsa will set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, she feared her powers were too much for the world, but Frozen 2 will have her questioning if they're enough to save her kingdom and her friends. It's going to be a musical journey that will more than likely spawn some hit singles like the last installment.

Talk about Frozen 2 started back in 2014, but at that time, Disney's focus was a Frozen Broadway musical. Fans wanted a sequel and producer Peter Del Vecho noted at the time that he and the creative team all worked very well together. Disney boss Bob Iger said that the studio would not "mandate a sequel" or "force storytelling," because it could end up nowhere near as good as the first installment. Iger also expressed hope that the Frozen franchise would go down as a classic for the studio, comparing it to The Lion King. This was before the live-action adaptation was announced.

Less than a year later, Bob Iger revealed to shareholders that Frozen 2 was in active development. When asked about the change of heart, Iger said, "the filmmakers who created the original have created an idea that is so good that it's worthy of these characters." Fans will be the ones to judge that when Frozen 2 finally hits theaters this Thanksgiving holiday. There is a lot of pressure for Frozen 2 to perform at the box office and have the storyline live up to the original.

In addition to asking why Elsa has magical powers, Frozen 2 will also tackle unanswered questions from the first movie. Why was Anna born without powers? Where were their parents going when their ship sank? These questions will be answered, according to directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. According to early box office predictions for Frozen 2, it's looking like the sequel will be a homerun. It's already supposed to make around $100 million opening weekend, which would surpass the $93 million opening of the first movie. Not only that, but it is estimated that the sequel will outpace total global earnings of the original too. You can check out the Frozen 2 ticket sale announcement below, thanks to the Disney Frozen Instagram account.