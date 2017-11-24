Disney may be having to open up their pocketbook in the wake of a new Frozen lawsuit. The Mouse House is being sued by musician Jaime Ciero, who claims the studio, as well as artists Idina Menzel and Demi Lovato, ripped off one of his songs for Let it Go from Frozen. If it's true, Ciero could be awarded millions and, more importantly for Disney, it could have major implications for Frozen and the sequel Frozen 2.

A new report reveals that Jaime Ciero is suing Disney over his song Volar, which was released in 2008. Though it's mostly in Spanish, he claims that the song was the basis for Let it Go, which wound up being one of the biggest hits of 2014, in addition to being featured in a movie that grossed more than $1 billion at the box office. As such, there are millions of dollars at stake here. He reportedly wants profits from the movie, the music, the marketing and everything else Let it Go has touched.

Pretty much everyone who has anything to do with Frozen and Let it Go is being sued. Idina Menzel sings the song in the movie as Elsa and Demi Lovato recorded a version for the soundtrack. Songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, though not named in this particular report, are surely going to be a big part of the lawsuit. According to Jaime Ciero, Let it Go has similar "note combinations, structures, hooks, melodies, lyrics, themes, production and textures," to Volar. He's certainly got a point. Listening to both songs, it's clear where his frustration comes from. But can he prove Frozen actually ripped off his song in court? That's the multi-million dollar question.

Frozen was released in 2013 and became one of the highest-grossing movies ever, bringing in $1.27 billion at the global box office. Let it Go was featured in the movie, but the song really took on a life of its own. The song won an Oscar, was a huge hit all over the world and helped the Frozen soundtrack sell more than 10 million copies in 2014 alone. It's also surely going to have some presence in Frozen 2 which is currently in production. That being the case, there is a whole lot of money at stake here, if Jaime Ciero proves his case in a court of law. This could cost Disney a crazy amount of money.

How crazy would that amount be? TMZ's report doesn't have an exact figure attached, but there's no question it's going to be a lot. Frozen 2 is currently set for release on November 27, 2019. Even if Jaime Ciero wins the lawsuit, it's incredibly unlikely the suit would have any impact on the release of the sequel. Though, some of the music decisions could change. You can listen to Let it Go and Volar below and decide for yourself if he has a case or not.