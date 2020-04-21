Having recently celebrated his 50th anniversary since joining the movie industry, actor Joe Pantoliano has been discussing his past achievements on the big screen. Having starred in some of the most popular movies of all time, including the likes of the The Matrix, The Goonies, and Memento, Pantoliano even stated his preference with regards to past characters he'd like to see return, with his top choice being that of Deputy U.S. Marshal Cosmo Renfro from The Fugitive.

"I'd like them to do a Fugitive, U.S. Marshals sequel. Us old guys chasing a new young movie star."

Of course, Joe Pantoliano did make a comeback in the 1998 follow-up U.S. Marshals, this time chasing Wesley Snipes rather than Harrison Ford. the idea of the old team getting back together to chase a new young buck is a really good one, and certainly one that many movie lovers would enjoy seeing.

Pantoliano also discussed his comic book movie past, with the actor having played journalist Ben Urich in the 2003's much-maligned adaptation of Daredevil alongside Ben Affleck. Despite nearing 70 years old, Pantoliano still seemed up for a return to the world of Marvel.

"Hey, listen, if any role came up, I'd like to get back into it. I'm looking down the barrel of 70 years old and I just celebrated 50 years in show business. So any time that anybody's able to get me off the couch and in front of the camera, I'm all for it...tell [Marvel Studios producer] Louis D'Esposito. He runs the show and we worked together when he was the second AD on Eddie and the Cruisers. Tell Louis I'm waiting for the phone to ring."

And hey, even if that never pans out, Pantoliano is not against playing the real-life role of Marvel legend, and Daredevil co-creator, Stan Lee.

"I got the hairline for Stan Lee."

One such character that Pantoliano did recently return as is Bad Boys' Captain Howard, a character which the actor managed to make his own, even whilst leaning into the expected tropes of a gruff police chief.

"I got to collaborate with those guys and when I think back to those characters, "Get in my office, get out of my office!" parts, all of these kinds of police procedurals, you always have the barking captain, the Sergeant. So we wanted it to be funny, and so we found ways for it to be funny, and it evolved out of that. It's like a blueprint for the second one and then the third one. Over 25 years we did three of these movies."

It is also worth noting that, despite a gap of 17 years, Pantoliano believes that the recently released Bay Boys for Life to be the best in the franchise, at least script-wise.

"Well, this is my personal feeling, is that this script, this third script was the tightest of the three. There was more on the page, so you had a clear idea of what they were going for."

We wish Pantoliano many more years on the big screen and fully endorse that The Fugitive follow-up. May we suggest The Raid star Iko Uwais as the man of the run, please. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.