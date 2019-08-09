Full Moon is excited to announce a new chapter in their ever-evolving history in genre entertainment. Introducing the Full Moon Features channel and app which is now currently available on all streaming devices (iOS, Google Play, Amazon Fire Stick, Xbox One, ROKU, Fire TV, Apple TV and all Microsoft devices.) The Full Moon Features channel is the revamped successor to the company's previous streaming service (Full Moon Streaming) and delivers a wide array of films culled from the extensive Full Moon library of over 500 titles. You can join now for $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

Full Moon Features is your virtual ticket to mind-blowing horror, sci-fi, fantasy and cult movie entertainment right at your fingertips, 24 hours a day. Browse and stream hundreds of titles, from creature classics like the Puppet Master franchise, Castle Freak, Evil Bong, Subspecies, Blood Dolls, Tourist Trap and Trancers, to Eurocult movies pulled from the legendary Underground label like Lucio Fulci's Zombie and Dario Argento's Deep Red, to retro erotica gems from the Surrender Cinema library like Femalien and Calendar Girls, and vintage down 'n' dirty exploitation oddities from the Something Weird Video catalog.

Full Moon Features will feature new weekly content and VIP access to live-streams of upcoming productions. Exclusive new feature films will also debut on the channel including the much anticipated Deadly Ten anthology. The first film out the gate will be the premiere of the Weedjies! Hallowed Night on October 18, 2019.

Founded in 1989 by iconic independent film producer and director Charles Band, Full Moon is the successor to Band's groundbreaking Empire Pictures Studio from the 1980's. With Empire, Band created now-classic horror films like Re-Animator, From Beyond and Ghoulies. Band's films helped launch the career of many of Hollywood's biggest stars including Demi Moore (Parasite), Helen Hunt (Trancers), and Viggo Mortensen (Prison), to name a few. With Full Moon, Band has produced over 150 films, including the Puppet Master franchise, Subspecies, Pit and the Pendulum, Castle Freak, Dollman, Demonic Toys, Prehysteria!, Evil Bong and many more. As well as feature films, Full Moon produces original series, toys, collectibles, merchandise, comic books and publishes the popular horror film magazine Delirium.

Head over to FullMoonFeatures.com for a free 7-day trial.