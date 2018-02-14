Fullmetal Alchemist is already out in Japan where it has been critically praised and a big hit at the box office. Now, Netflix has released a new poster to promote the United States premiere next week. The movie is not a Netflix Original, which has been a good thing for anime fans who were upset with the way that the streaming giant handled Death Note, though promotional material touts Fullmetal Alchemist as a Netflix Film. The movie will finally be available to stream on February 19th.

The poster for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist features Alphonse and Edward Elric stepping off of a train, which is one of the most popular shots from the original anime series. And now, fans will only have to wait less than a week to see the scene for the first time when it hits Netflix on February 19th. Fans were skeptical of a live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie to begin with, but it has won over many fans in Japan for taking 60 episodes and condensing them into a satisfying movie with interesting plotlines.

Fullmetal Alchemist is about two brothers, Alphonse and Edward, whose mother passed away when they were children. Their world is a place where alchemy, which is governed by a law of equivalent exchange, can instantly turn stone into castles and iron into weapons. However, there are limits to what can be done in regard to alchemy. Trying to bring somebody back from the dead is not ethical and against the law. The duo decides to use alchemy to bring back their mother, but it doesn't work out for them like they thought it was going to.

Being a protégé alchemist, Edward tries to bring back their mother, but ends up losing limbs in the process and transferring Alphonse's soul into a nearby suit of armor. It begins a quest to get his brother's soul back to him. The first thing Edward must do is become a State Alchemist, which may get him closer to the Philosopher's Stone. The Philosopher's Stone may be just what the two need to right all of the wrongs that they created while they were trying to bring their mother back from the dead. There's a lot going on in Fullmetal Alchemist, but Japanese reviews have been kind to the project, leading to excitement all over the world from fans.

Fullmetal Alchemist will make its debut on Netflix on February 19th after opening in Japan last December. It already looks like there could be a sequel in the works since the movie was so well received overseas and is hyped up everywhere else. Nothing has been announced officially, but there have already been whispers of a possible sequel in the near future. In the meantime, you can check out the brand new live-action poster for Fullmetal Alchemist below, thanks to Yoruichi Uchiha's Twitter account.