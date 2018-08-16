Funko is getting buff with your favorite horror icons.

Welcome to your worst nightmares. Everyone's favorite Horror Villains - Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Michael Myers from Halloween and Pinnhead from Hellraiser - are ready to haunt your dreams and chase you down.

Freddy, Jason, Leatherface, Michael Myers, and Hellraiser are heavily armed and entirely fitting additions to the Funko Savage World line. Let's face it, they could have thrown Ash Williams or Pennywise the clown in there for god measure. Maybe next time.

Funko has been doubling and tripling down on their horror lines in the last few years and fans have been eating them up. With everything from the Predator Funko Pop line, to the latest announcements of the Nightmare Before Christmas collection, the Little Shop of Horrors line, The Lost Boys toys, and even more obscure stuff like The Witch Funko pop figure. It seems there is no end in sight for Funko and what they'll come up with next.