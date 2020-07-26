[email protected] is coming to a close and Funko decided to go out with a bang. The virtual event has been interesting, to say the least, but the weekend has kept the spirit of the annual event alive, which many did not think was going to be possible. As for Funko, they announced their SDCC exclusive Pop! figures on Friday, with many of them selling out within minutes. With that being said, there are still plenty available at the various shops. On the opposite side of the spectrum, the panel announced a whole lot of new toys that will be available in the near future.

Funko started off their [email protected] panel by announcing the brand-new McDonald's collection. Officer Mac, Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Mayor McCheese, Hamburglar, and more are going to be heading to stores soon. A new Disney collection was also announced, though horror fans are probably more excited about the upcoming Elvira Pop! A Back to the Future and tabletop game was revealed, along with another game based on the Avengers, which should make some MCU fans very happy. Flash Gordon, G.I. Joe, the Monopoly Man, and Clue were also revealed, along with some new clothing and their signature Soda miniatures, which will feature rock band KISS.

Entertainment Earth's DC Comics Ra's al Ghul and Invader Zim with Minimoose SDCC 2020 Funko Pop exclusives are some of the coolest Pops and they are highly sought after right now.

Leader of the League of Assassins, Ra's al Ghul is stepping out of the shadows of the rogues gallery and into the Funko spotlight, while Invader Zim with Minimoose Pop is shouting, "Victory is yours, puny earth human!" From the Nickelodeon series created by comic book writer and cartoonist Jhonen Vasquez, Zim looks more cute than intimidating holding Minimoose.

The following [email protected] Pop! figures are available on the official Funko site, though many have already sold out. Ad Icons 100 Jack in the Box (in disguise), Ad Icons 102 Toucan SDCC, Ad Icons 103 Toucan Astronaut SDCC, Anchorman 946 Ron with Baxter, 947 Ron Burgundy with Jazz Flute, 948 Ron Burgundy with Cup, 949 Brian Fantana Scented, 950 Brick Tamland, Harry Potter 120 Harry at World Cup, Heroes 344 Black Lightning, Pokemon 581 Mewtwo Flocked, Scott Pilgrim 944 Wallace Well, TMNT 1019 Michelangelo with Surfboard. Some of these went live on Friday and sold out within minutes.

Funko has partnered with FYE for the following Pop! figures. Masters of the Universe - Moss Man Flocked and Trap Jaw, Nightmare Before Christmas - Tear Away Face Clown, Quaker Oats - Cap'n Crunch - Crunchberry Beast. Plus a Jay & Silent Bob, Reboot 543 Iron Bob. The next group of figures are available at GameStop. Heroes 342 Mr. Freeze (Batman & Robin), Marvel Zombies 665 Zombie The, Thing 10,", Pokemon 580 Vulpix Flocked, Sanrio 39 Hello, Kitty (Robot) Kaiju, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2-Pack - Super Tails & Super Silver, Hot Topic 2020 SDCC Funko Pop Exclusives.

The next set of Funko Pop! figures are available only at Hot Topic. Dragon Ball Super 827 SSG Goku, Marvel 490 Nightcrawler (X-Men), and My Hero Academia 803 Katsuki Bakugo. Heroes 346 Cyborg Superman, Iron Man 656 Stan Lee Cameo, and Toy Tokyo 2020 SDCC Funko Pop are available only through Target, while Walgreens has Masters of the Universe 1017 Blast-Attak, 1018 Clawful, Rocks 182 Steve Aoki, Samurai Jack 836 Scaramouche. And finally, the following Pop! figures can be purchased at Walmart. Back to the Future 965 Marty Checking Watch, Fortnite 602 Rippley, The Office 1015 Dwight Schrute as Recyclops, and Ad Icons #103 Toucan Astronaut Red SDCC. You can check out the full panel above, thanks to the Comic-Con International YouTube channel.

