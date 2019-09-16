It's official: we're getting Funko Pop! the Movie. Rumors of just such a project sprang up earlier this year in January, though they weren't corroborated, until now that is. Warner Bros. has partnered with the highly-successful toy company to bring their line of incredibly popular figurines to the big screen. Given the success of The LEGO Movie, and with the never-ending line of Pop! figures being produced that seem to fly off the shelves, this felt inevitable.

According to a new report, Warner Bros. has optioned the rights to the Funko brand. Now, Warner Bros. Animation has been set to adapt the toys into a movie. Teddy Newton (The Trouble With Lou) is set to pen the screenplay, with Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove, Chicken Little) also on board. Though his role wasn't specified in the initial report, it's presumed that Dindal will direct. Allison Abbate, Executive Vice President of Warner Animation Group, is set to oversee the project for the studio. Abbate had this to say.

"Their fresh take on Pop culture, make these figurines incredibly appealing to fans of all ages."

Funko has worked with Warner Bros. for the better part of two decades to license its various properties for their toys. To that point, licensing could get tricky for a movie like this, but since Warner Bros. is home to the DC universe, Harry Potter and many other key franchises, it could make things at least a little bit easier on that end. Funko CEO Brian Mariotti had this to say in a statement.

"We're thrilled for this opportunity and are committed to make an amazing Funko movie that stands on its own merit. This isn't about selling toys or building a brand. The team at Warner Animation Group have a unique vision of what the first film should be and we are extremely excited to take this journey alongside them."

At present, there are no plot details available for the Funko Pop! movie. No specific characters have been revealed either, but the previous report stated that Darth Vader, Deadpool, Hellboy, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Care Bears, My Little Pony and Hello Kitty would be involved. If that's true, that means Warner Bros. would be getting some cooperation from Disney, since they own the rights to both Marvel and Star Wars. But Star Wars characters previously appeared in The LEGO Movie, so that seems perfectly possible.

Funko was founded in 1998 by Mike Becker and was originally a rather small operation. However, once the company was sold in 2005, the scope of its operation, largely relying on licensing deals with other companies, has increased exponentially. While the Pop! figures remain the company's crown jewel, they've also expanded into clothing, board games and even cereal. Now, they're set to take over the movie business. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.