Are Thanos and Hulk going to get a rematch in Avengers: Endgame? A new Funko Pop! 2-pack seems to hint at that very possibility. The Mad Titan was easily able to dispose of Hulk at the beginning of Infinity War, which resulted in Bruce Banner heading to Earth to give warning of the impending danger. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have argued for nearly a year now as to why Hulk sat most of the last Avengers movie out and wondered about a possible rematch in Endgame.

The latest Funko Pop! 2-Pack contains the Mad Titan in his Avengers: Endgame armor while Hulk is featured in his Quantum Realm suit. It isn't abundantly clear why the two are packaged together, but it has led to speculation that we will see a round 2 fight between the two characters. As for the "Advanced Tech Suit," or Quantum Realm suit, we're not exactly sure what they will be used for, but it is widely believed that they will allow Earth's Mightiest Heroes to traverse the mysterious realm in an effort to stop Thanos. The Funko 2-Pack appears to be a Barnes and Noble exclusive.

After Hulk's meeting with Thanos, Bruce Banner was not able to summon him again to help out during Infinity War. Some fans believed that Hulk was scared of the Mad Titan, but the Russo Brothers have debunked that theory. Instead, there is a lot more going on underneath the surface which has nothing to do with fear of battle. As it turns out, it's more of a personal thing between the two. Joe Russo explains.

"What makes him unique as a character is that there is a host body that is being fought over by two distinct personalities who hate each other. And both want control of the host body... So we thought an interesting direction to take him in is what if Banner, who typically uses the Hulk to solve crisis situations, what if the Hulk were no longer interested in solving those problems for Banner? So that the relationship is becoming increasingly dysfunctional. That's what's going on here. People have speculated whether there was some fear on the Hulk's part about having to face Thanos again. But I think ultimately what it is, is that he's tired of playing hero to Bruce Banner."

We have seen Hulk in the promotional material for Avengers: Endgame, though not in the trailers. The hero has mostly shown up in the action figures and concept art, which has led to speculation that we will be seeing Professor Hulk this time around. That has not been confirmed, but we will more than likely see Bruce Banner and Hulk settle their differences when the movie hits theaters at the end of April.

There are so many characters that MCU fans want to see take down the Mad Titan. Hulk is an obvious choice because we all want to see a rematch in Avengers: Endgame. However, Nebula has some very personal reasons to want to defeat her father. Thor and Captain Marvel are also pretty big candidates. As for who or what will do the job, we'll just have to wait and see what Marvel Studios has planned for us. You can check out the Funko 2-Pack of Hulk and Thanos below.