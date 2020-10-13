It's official: Furiosa is finally happening and the first cast members have been revealed. Chris Hemsworth, Anya Taylor-Joy and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in the prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. The follow-up has been in development for some time but has taken several years to come together. Now, director George Miller is finally getting ready to step behind the camera again.

According to several reports, all three actors have officially been cast in the Mad Max prequel, which will center on a younger version of the character played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Anya Taylor-Joy will be playing the title character. Her name had previously been revealed as a possible contender but now the casting has been made official. There is no word on who Chris Hemsworth or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will be playing. Specific plot details are also being kept largely under wraps for the time being but we are poised to learn more about Furiosa's mysterious past.

George Miller will once again direct. The filmmaker has helmed all of the previous installments in the series. Miller will also co-write and produce alongside Doug Mitchell, his longtime producing partner. Miller had been caught up in a legal dispute with Warner Bros. having to do with money issues over Fury Road. It seems those issues have been resolved.

Anya Taylor-Joy is known for her roles in movies such as The Witch and Split. She most recently starred in the X-Men spin-off The New Mutants and is set to appear in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho. Chris Hemsworth, meanwhile, is known best for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He last played the part in Avengers: Endgame, which stands as the highest-grossing movie in cinema history. Hemsworth also starred in Netflix's hit action flick Extraction earlier this year. He is set to return to the MCU for Thor: Love and Thunder, which is expected to begin filming soon.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has very much been a star on the rise. He starred as Black Manta in Aquaman, which stands as the most financially successful DC movie of all time. The actor also starred in HBO's Watchmen, which was one of the biggest TV hits of 2019. Abdul-Mateen II is also playing the lead in the new Candyman, which was recently delayed to 2021, as well as having a part in The Matrix 4, which is currently in production.

Mad Max: Fury Road was one of the most critically-heralded films of the last decade. Riding a wave of near-universal praise upon its release in 2015, the movie was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, ultimately winning six. It earned $375 million at the global box office. There is no word yet on how soon production will begin on Mad Max: Furiosa and Warner Bros. has not set a release date for it yet. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.