Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth has taken to social media to celebrate major developments in bringing Mad Max: Furiosa to the big screen. It has been revealed that the project will be the biggest movie shoot in Australia's history, with Furiosa set to receive massive financial incentives from federal and state governments when it begins filming in 2022, with pre-production soon to get underway.

"Great press conference discussing mad max Furiosa. Huge thanks to George Miller and Doug Mitchell for the opportunity and state and federal government for all their support and making it possible to shoot here in NSW Australia. Can't wait to kick it off. Gonna pour my heart, soul, blood sweat and tears into this one!!"

Returning director George Miller is reportedly prepping to begin filming in New South Wales in 2022, and has praised the respective governments for their support. "The support of the Federal and New South Wales Governments were pivotal. They made it possible for the film to be greenlit, shot in Australia and for the production to be based in our home state," Miller said in a statement.

"This is great news for New South Wales," said state premier Gladys Berejiklian in the same statement "It is expected to become the biggest film ever to be made in Australia." Berejiklian continued, highlighting the opportunities that will result from the investment, "This is great news for NSW - Furiosa is expected to support more than 850 local jobs and bring in around A$350 million ($285 million) into the NSW economy."

Federal Communications Minister Paul Fletcher said: "The Morrison Government has a clear focus on supporting the Australian screen sector to seize this opportunity."

Furiosa will take place long before the events of Fury Road, following the titular rebel warrior, and exploring the origin of the character long before she became the inspiring operator of Immortan Joe's War Rig and joined forces with Tom Hardy's Mad Max Rockatansky. George Miller is returning to co-write, direct and produce the project alongside his long-time Oscar-nominated producing partner Doug Mitchell.

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has been cast in the role of the younger version of Furiosa, taking over from Mad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron. "The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was,' I am so excited to work so hard,' " Taylor-Joy said of taking on the role last year. "The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited."

Details of the Chris Hemsworth role have not yet been revealed, however a recent casting description leak claims that the actor will star as a character named Dementus, who is described as a man in his 30s-40s, is "breathtakingly handsome", and possesses "an angel's face, scarred by a deep forehead wounded stitched together with shiny chrome staples." Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also star in the post-apocalyptic prequel.

Several details regarding Miller's approach to the movie have also now been revealed, including the idea that it will span several years. "Whereas Fury Road essentially happened over three days and two nights, this happens over many years," Miller revealed. "You try to make films that are 'uniquely familiar...' This will be familiar to those people who know Mad Max, and in particular Fury Road, but also it will be unique." Furiosa is scheduled to be released on June 23, 2023. This comes to us from Chris Hemsworth's Instagram.