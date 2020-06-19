Though it was titled Mad Max: Fury Road, George Miller's action movie masterpiece really belonged to the newly introduced character Furiosa. Played by Charlize Theron, it should come as no surprise that a prequel is rumored to be in development considering Furiosa's instant popularity. With it being a prequel though, reports suggest that the movie will not be bringing back Theron, but will instead recast with a younger actress, and now Fury Road and The Batman star Zoë Kravitz has shared her refreshingly blunt thoughts on the issue.

"If I recall correctly he always spoke about wanting to do a Furiosa prequel. I didn't know he was going to recast her. Look man, if I learned anything from being in Fury Road it's shut up and trust George Miller. I'm just gonna shut my mouth and say go to work maestro because I don't know what else I can say to that man."

Obviously the news that Theron will not be reprising the role is sure to disappoint many, but Kravitz thinks that we should just trust in director George Miller and, frankly, she's right. Miller has proven many times over the years to be a master of the craft, and, following the stunning Fury Road, we should all consider simply sitting back and letting the maestro work his movie magic.

While some reports have pointed at Killing Eve's Jodie Corner to star in the Furiosa prequel, others indicate that George Miller might be eyeing actress Anya Taylor-Joy to potentially take over the role of Furiosa. While it is still unclear as to whether she has been cast or not, Taylor-Joy would make a great choice considering her impressive work in the likes of Split, The Witch and the recent Emma.

Zoë Kravitz meanwhile is gearing up to return to filming on director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman, where she will be playing the role of Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman. Whilst there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot of The Batman, Matt Reeves revealed a few years ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. What we do know about the story so far is that The Batman will take place early into the eponymous protagonist's crime-fighting career. It's also been strongly indicated that the story is inspired by the fan-favorite graphic novel The Long Halloween, which saw Batman tracking down a serial killer and running into many of his iconic adversaries along the way.

In addition to Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, the rest of the cast includes Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. The Batman is scheduled for release on 1 October 2021. This comes to us courtesy of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.